Saints Predicted To Regret Shocking NFL Draft Decision
The New Orleans Saints made the decision to pass on Shedeur Sanders at pick No. 9 in the NFL Draft. Then they made the decision to pass on him at pick No. 40 in favor of Louisville quarterback Tyler Shough. They would also pass on him at pick No. 71, No. 93, No. 112, and No. 131 before Sanders landed with the Cleveland Browns at pick No. 144.
Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox recently predicted the Saints would regret their decision to pass on Sanders, especially because they passed on him more than once.
"Even if New Orleans believes that Shough is a decidedly better fit than Sanders, the Saints had the opportunity to take both quarterbacks without investing heavily in either player," Knox wrote. "Throwing two darts at a major long-term need—Carr looms as a likely 2026 cap casualty even if he's healthy this season—would hardly be the worst idea.
"Remember how things turned out when the Washington Commanders drafted Robert Griffin III and Kirk Cousins in the same class? Yes, drafting Shough and Sanders would have meant parting with Jake Haener or Spencer Rattler, but neither will have the trade value that Sanders could carry if Shough proves to be all New Orleans hopes."
Selecting Shough over Sanders was quite a head scratcher, but passing on the Colorado signal caller six different times in almost unheard of.
The Saints had a potential franchise quarterback fall into their laps six different times and each time, they passed on him. If Sanders turns out to be a successful NFL quarterback, the Saints will be the ones with the most regret.
More NFL: Mel Kiper Has Harsh Comments About Saints 2025 NFL Draft Class