Saints Receive Bleak Prediction For 2025 Season

The Saints don't have a lot to be excited for this season.

Dec 23, 2024; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; General view of a New Orleans Saints helmet during the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
The New Orleans Saints don't have a lot to be excited about this season. With Derek Carr retiring, newly signed head coach Kellen Moore doesn't have a lot to work with. It's second round pick Tyler Shough, Spencer Rattler, and Jake Haener battling it out for the QB1 role.

Last season, Rattler and Haener proved they weren't ready for the role. If Shough struggles, too, this team could be doomed before the season even begins.

NFL Spinzone's Lou Scataglia recently put together a floor and ceiling record prediction for the Saints. As a floor, Sctaglia predicted them to go 1-16 while the ceiling was 6-11. That's a pretty bleak range of wins for any team.

"At best, the New Orleans Saints could scrape together six wins with a rookie QB likely starting in Tyler Shough and a rookie head coach in Kellen Moore," Scataglia wrote. "Six wins may honestly be a miracle with how bad this team is right now, and that's why I have their floor so low - what advantages will they have over opponents week to week?"

While it's the NFL and going winless is an incredibly difficult feat, this Saints team has the potential to do so if they can't figure out the quarterback position. If Shough is worse than Rattler and Haener, there's no reason the Saints should win any of their games.

But if the quarterback position can put up a league average season, it wouldn't be shocking to see the Saints run off five or six wins.

Either way, the season hinges on Moore's ability to get the most out of a lackluster quarterback room.

Zach Pressnell
