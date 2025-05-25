Saints Predicted To Land Star Derek Carr Successor
NFL Spinzone's Lou Scataglia recently put together a 2026 NFL mock draft. In this mock draft, Scataglia predicted the New Orleans Saints would land the No. 3 overall pick in the first round and use it to select LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier.
"Garrett Nussmeier's father, Doug, is on the New Orleans Saints offensive staff, and for right now, that is as far as I will go to justify this pick," Scataglia wrote. "The Saints may just be bad enough, though, to earn the top pick, as the Derek Carr retirement has really set this team back, as crazy as that might sound."
It seems like it's a guarantee the Saints will be selecting in the top three picks of the 2026 NFL Draft. Pair a terrible roster, first year head coach, and potentially the worst quarterback room in football together and you have the Saints primed for a disappointing season.
The Saints used a second round pick on quarterback Tyler Shough this offseason. But if they're selecting in the top three next offseason, the Saints will likely look to bring another rookie to the quarterback room.
Shough could be the answer, but not too many people are high on him outside of New Orleans.
Nussmeier is loaded with talent. There's a chance he's the No. 1 or No. 2 overall pick next season if he puts together a great season with the LSU Tigers.
The young college signal caller has the arm talent and confidence to be very successful in the NFL. His draft stock will ride on his performance this fall, but it's safe to assume he's going to put together a solid season. The LSU product would be a solid fit for the Saints if they can land him.
