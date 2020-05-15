Saints News Network
Saints re-sign G Patrick Omameh for OL Depth

Dr.C

The New Orleans Saints added more depth on the offensive line by re-signing veteran G Patrick Omameh. New Orleans Saints EVP/GM Mickey Loomis released the announcement on Thursday, May 14, 2020, of Omameh rejoining the team. Last season, the 6-4, 327 lb offensive lineman started against the Atlanta Falcons in place of G Larry Warford because of injury. In the Thanksgiving night win, Omameh performed well on the road for the Saints.

Saints G Patrick Omameh
Nov 24, 2019; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) celebrates with offensive guard Patrick Omameh (60) after a touchdown catch against the Carolina Panthers during the second half at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

Omameh spent the last two months as a free agent before agreeing to a new deal. The organization did not release details on Omameh's contract. The University of Michigan product joins another Big Blue alum C/G Cesar Ruiz on the Saints offensive line. In April, Ruiz became the team's first-round draft choice in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Patrick Omameh originally signed with the New Orleans Saints in 2019, starting one game, and playing in 14 regular-season games. As an undrafted free agent out of the University of Michigan in 2013, the San Francisco 49ers signed Omameh guaranteeing over $10M.  Omameh has played for Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2014), Chicago Bears (2015), Jacksonville Jaguars (2016-18), New York Giants (2018), and New Orleans Saints (2019).

Why did New Orleans bring back Omameh? He is a veteran player with 81 career regular-season games, and 57 starts at Guard.  In 2019, his contract was a one-year deal worth $805,000 and counted as a $645,000 cap hit for New Orleans. Expect the 2020 agreement to be cap-space friendly for the Saints.

