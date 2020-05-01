Saints News Network
Saints UDFA Rookie Profile:  Tino Ellis, CB

Bob Rose

The New Orleans Saints did not select a defensive back among their picks in the 2020 NFL draft. This surprised some who expected the Saints to bolster their questionable depth at cornerback from a deep draft class. CB Marshon Lattimore and CB Janoris Jenkins are one of the league’s best tandems at the position for New Orleans. Backups DB P.J. Williams and DB Patrick Robinson have been heavily and successfully targeted by several opponents though, while Justin Hardee is a special teams standout and former XFL star DB Deatrick Nichols is unproven.

The Saints signed two undrafted defensive backs at the conclusion of the draft. Today’s rookie profile looks at one of them, who will attempt to swipe a roster spot away from one of those veterans.

Tino Ellis, CB (Maryland) 6’1” 195-Lbs.

USATSI_11684283_168388561_lowres
Nov 17, 2018; College Park, MD, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Johnnie Dixon (1) defended after a catch by Maryland Terrapins defensive back Tino Ellis (7) at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports

Ellis was a four-star recruit at receiver and defensive back for DeMatha Catholic High School in Hyattsville, MD, keeping his talents in-state for the University of Maryland. He made the switch from wideout to corner his freshman year and broke up three passes as a reserve defender. Receiving more playing time as a sophomore, Ellis broke up 5 passes, recovered a fumble, and had two tackles for loss among his 27 total stops. He was among the Big 10 leaders in pass breakups (11) as a junior in 2018, while also intercepting 1 pass, forcing a fumble, and recording 3 tackles for loss. A torn pectoral muscle limited Ellis to just four games last season with Maryland. He finished his career with the Terrapins with 22 passes broken up, an interception, one fumble forced and one recovery, and 71 total tackles.

USATSI_11479648_168388561_lowres
Oct 20, 2018; Iowa City, IA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Brandon Smith (12) catches a touchdown pass from quarterback Nate Stanley (not pictured) as Maryland Terrapins defensive back Tino Ellis (7) defends during the second quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

The pectoral injury didn’t allow Ellis to raise his draft stock as a senior. He must show that his technique has improved when in man coverage. While a physical defender, he needs to be more decisive in his jam while in press coverage. His hip turn is a little tight, causing him to fall behind receivers on sharp breaks. Ellis sometimes chops his steps when in a backpedal, allowing receivers to gain an advantage on precisely run routes in front of him. He can struggle with ball location and get grabby in downfield coverage.

Ellis is a sticky man-to-man defender who is combative with the anticipation to break up tight throws cleanly. He has quick feet and a nice burst to the ball. Ellis is equally effective in both press coverage and off the ball, and packs a punch as a hitter to separate a receiver from a reception. He has the physicality to overwhelm smaller wideouts and good enough athleticism to match up with most receivers. Despite just one career interception in college, Ellis is a former receiver with the ball skills to be a playmaker on defense.

USATSI_11388892_168388561_lowres

His work will be cut out for him as an undrafted rookie trying to earn a roster spot, but Tino Ellis has the size, athletic ability, and versatility as a defender to make a push. He must refine his man coverage techniques, but Ellis was one of the more underrated defensive backs in the competitive Big 10 conference.

Follow Bob Rose at the Saints News Network, SI.com, or on Twitter @bobbyr2613. 

