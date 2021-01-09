Michael Thomas, Alvin Kamara Among Those Activated to Saints Roster on Saturday

NewsEditorial / OpinionGame DaySNN Krewe+
Michael Thomas, Alvin Kamara Among Those Activated to Saints Roster

The Saints get their offensive firepower back and others ahead of Sunday's game against the Bears.
Author:
Publish date:

The Saints have announced their Saturday moves ahead of their Wild Card meeting with the Bears, as they are as close to full strength as possible.

Michael Thomas (ankle), Alvin Kamara (COVID-19), Deonte Harris (neck), and Patrick Robinson (hamstring) have all been activated on Saturday. Nick Easton is heading to injured reserve with a concussion, while the recently claimed Jake Kumerow has been waived. Chase Hansen and Lil'Jordan Humphrey have been called up to the active roster from the practice squad for Sunday.

Getting Harris back will be huge for the return game, as he's able to flip field position quickly and often. Thomas is obviously a huge boost to the Saints offense, and we just have to wait on word that Kamara is truly cleared to return from COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Chicago downgraded Darnell Mooney (ankle) and Roquan Smith (elbow) to out, promoting a familiar face in Manti Te'o, as well as Marqui Christian. Both didn't practice all week.

