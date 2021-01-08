NewsEditorial / OpinionGame DaySNN Krewe+
Wild Card Weekend: Saints Final Injury Report

Two Saints players have been ruled out of action for their Wild Card showdown with the Bears.
The final injury report is out for the Saints, as they make their final preparations to take on the Bears in New Orleans Two players have been ruled out for New Orleans. Here's how it looks.

Saints Final Injury Report

Out: Trey Hendrickson (neck), Nick Easton (concussion)

Not having their leading sack artist in Trey Hendrickson will hurt, but is something the Saints can manage. Easton suffered his third concussion since October, and that's never a good sign. It was reported earlier in the week that he was going to injured reserve, but we have not seen a corresponding move.

Some good news from the Saints front saw Josh Hill (hand/finger) practice fully after being limited on Wednesday and Thursday. Taysom Hill (concussion) was also a full participant for the second straight day, and does not carry an injury designation going into Sunday. Marcus Williams (ankle) and J.T. Gray (shoulder) were also full on Friday.

For Chicago, Darnell Mooney (ankle), Jaylon Johnson (shoulder), and Roquan Smith (elbow) are all questionable. Smith and Mooney have not practiced all week, while Johnson was limited. Buster Skrine (concussion) has been ruled out.

