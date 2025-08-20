Saints Shocker: Broncos Send WR Devaughn Vele To New Orleans For Picks
Late Wednesday night, the Denver Broncos announced they were trading wide receiver Devaughn Vele to the New Orleans Saints in exchange for a 2026 fourth-round pick and a 2027 seventh-round pick.
"The Broncos have agreed to a trade ahead of next week's 53-man roster deadline. Denver has agreed to terms on a trade with the Saints to acquire a 2026 fourth-round pick and 2027 seventh-round pick in exchange for wide receiver Devaughn Vele, the team announced Wednesday," Broncos lead writer Aric DiLalla wrote shortly after the trade was completed. "A 2024 seventh-round pick, Vele caught 41 passes for 475 yards and three touchdowns in 13 games during his rookie season in Denver.
"His most productive game came in Week 12 against the Raiders as he caught six passes for 80 yards. The Broncos' trade follows their preseason win over the Cardinals in which second-year wide receiver Troy Franklin and rookie wide receiver Pat Bryant each caught four passes. Franklin recorded 67 yards and two touchdowns, while Bryant posted 70 yards."
Vele joins Chris Olave, Brandin Cooks, Rashid Shaheed, and Cedrick Wilson Jr. as the top options in the Saints' wide receiver room.
Devaughn Vele makes the Saints QB job a lot easier
This addition is huge for the Saints, but it's especially important for whichever quarterback wins the starting job out of the preseason.
The Saints are expected to choose between Spencer Rattler and Tyler Shough to be the starter in the coming week or so. Adding a young wide receiver like Vele not only adds talent to a lacking position for the Saints, but it pairs the young pass catcher with a young quarterback. Vele will be able to grow and develop in the NFL with the Saints' new starting quarterback.
Last season, Vele was a surprising standout for the Broncos despite being a seventh-round pick. He caught 41 passes for 475 yards and three touchdowns. The 27-year-old is a massive wide receiver, standing at 6-foot-5, and should make a very solid redzone threat for New Orleans.
Head coach Kellen Moore's offense just got a little bit better.
