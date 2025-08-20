Saints Predicted To Replace Tyler Shough With 3,639-Yard QB
The New Orleans Saints have a heated quarterback battle ongoing between rookie Tyler Shough and second year signal caller Spencer Rattler.
But the bad news is that neither of these young quarterbacks look like potential franchise options. In fact, either way the Saints go, it's likely they'll be picking at the top of the first round in the 2026 NFL Draft. If that's the case, New Orleans could look to land their franchise quarterback next offseason.
ESPN's Field Yates recently put together a 2026 NFL mock draft and predicted the Saints would trade up to the No. 3 overall pick to select Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik. This mock trade sees the Saints move from pick No. 5 to pick No. 3 in a deal with the Tennessee Titans.
Saints could replace Tyler Shough in the 2026 NFL Draft
"Derek Carr retired, and none of Spencer Rattler, Tyler Shough, nor Jake Haener is a sure thing. New Orleans could be watching two QBs come off the board to start Round 1 and want to jump into the party," Yates wrote. "Trading up from No. 5 to No. 3 with Tennessee -- which has its QB in Cam Ward but needs a lot around him -- would make sense as New Orleans seeks a long-term option under center.
"Klubnik would become the first quarterback taken in the first round by the Saints since Archie Manning in 1971. New Orleans bypassed the position at No. 9 in April, but it'd be hard to do it again in the top five next year. Klubnik is a mechanically sound and accurate passer who accounted for 43 total touchdowns during his breakout 2024 season (36 passing, seven rushing). He lacks elite size at 6-foot-2 and 210 pounds, but he'd offer the Saints some stability at QB as they reset their roster."
If the Saints are selecting at the top of the first round again, there's a very good chance they're going to look for their franchise quarterback.
Klubnik has everything head coach Kellen Moore would want in a quarterback. He's strong and accurate with a big arm. He's shown good leadership and the ability to perform under pressure at Clemson.
It's hard to predict situations like this, but for the Saints, they're likely heading into the season without their franchise quarterback currently on the roster.
