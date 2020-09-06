The New Orleans Saints have added 14 players to their practice squad today after meeting the 53-man NFL roster deadline for all teams on Saturday.

Credit: WVUE - Edwin Goode, Videographer/Photographer, August, 2020, New Orleans, LA; Saints Practice Facility

OFFENSE (9)

RB - Tony Jones Jr. WR - Bennie Fowler WR - Lil'Jordan Humphrey WR - Juwan Johnson TE - Tommy Stevens TE - Garrett Griffin OL - Cameron Tom OL - Calvin Throckmorton

OL - John Leglue will not be signing with the organization.

DEFENSE (6)

DL - Margus Hunt LB - Joe Bachie LB - Anthony Chickillo LB - Andrew Dowell CB - Keith Washington CB - Kemon Hall

The Saints have two more players to add to the allowed 16-player practice squad for all NFL squads in 2020 and have not yet announced what four players will be protected. We should expect more roster moves before the Saints 2020 opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, September 13th.

