Saints sign 14 Players to their Practice Squad

Bob Rose

The New Orleans Saints have added 14 players to their practice squad today after meeting the 53-man NFL roster deadline for all teams on Saturday.

saints.camp.082020.0462
Credit: WVUE - Edwin Goode, Videographer/Photographer, August, 2020, New Orleans, LA; Saints Practice Facility

OFFENSE (9)

  1. RB - Tony Jones Jr.
  2. WR - Bennie Fowler
  3. WR - Lil'Jordan Humphrey
  4. WR - Juwan Johnson
  5. TE - Tommy Stevens
  6. TE - Garrett Griffin
  7. OL - Cameron Tom
  8. OL - Calvin Throckmorton

OL - John Leglue will not be signing with the organization.

saints.camp.082020.1327
Credit: WVUE - Edwin Goode, Videographer/Photographer, August, 2020, New Orleans, LA; Saints Practice Facility

DEFENSE (6)

  1. DL - Margus Hunt
  2. LB - Joe Bachie
  3. LB - Anthony Chickillo
  4. LB - Andrew Dowell
  5. CB - Keith Washington
  6. CB - Kemon Hall

The Saints have two more players to add to the allowed 16-player practice squad for all NFL squads in 2020 and have not yet announced what four players will be protected. We should expect more roster moves before the Saints 2020 opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, September 13th.

Saints 53-Man Tracker: Cuts, Trades, Signings, and Transactions 2020

New Orleans Saints tracker for their 53-man roster on the cut day in 2020. Roster updates and news on team cuts, trades, transactions, and roster designations.

Kyle T. Mosley

Saints Practice Squad Tracker

New Orleans Saints practice squad signings in 2020.

Kyle T. Mosley

The Anatomy of Alvin Kamara

We take a look at the physical and spiritual anatomy of Alvin Kamara and why he is a dynamic and important player for the New Orleans Saints.

Dr.C

Saints Countdown to Kickoff: Two New Orleans GOATs and a Swiss Army Knife

Saints News Network's Countdown to Kickoff with less than 9 Days until the New Orleans Saints Week 1 Matchup vs the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 13th, 2020.

BtBoylan

NFC South First-Team Defensive Players

Saints News Network names its Preseason All-NFC South First Team Defensive Players.

BtBoylan

About Rankins and players; Saints GM Mickey Loomis has an "open mind" on trade talks

Let us explore the logic of EVP/GM Mickey Loomis approach to trades and the recent reports of trade talks surrounding defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins.

Kyle T. Mosley

Clowney's Chef dishes on dinner prepared for Sean Payton and Saints coaches

Saints head coach Sean Payton visited with Jadeveon Clowney on Friday evening. But Clowney's chef, Chef Ash, may have been the star of the night.

Kyle T. Mosley

Saints Announce 53-Man Roster

The New Orleans Saints announced their 53-Man roster Saturday afternoon.

BtBoylan

Jadeveon Clowney expected to choose Titans over Saints

Despite some heavy recruiting and pitching, Jadeveon Clowney is expected to sign with the Titans over the Saints.

John Hendrix

Could or Should the Saints trade Sheldon Rankins?

Should the New Orleans Saints move on from one of their star defensive players in defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins?

Bob Rose