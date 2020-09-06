Saints sign 14 Players to their Practice Squad
Bob Rose
The New Orleans Saints have added 14 players to their practice squad today after meeting the 53-man NFL roster deadline for all teams on Saturday.
OFFENSE (9)
- RB - Tony Jones Jr.
- WR - Bennie Fowler
- WR - Lil'Jordan Humphrey
- WR - Juwan Johnson
- TE - Tommy Stevens
- TE - Garrett Griffin
- OL - Cameron Tom
- OL - Calvin Throckmorton
OL - John Leglue will not be signing with the organization.
DEFENSE (6)
- DL - Margus Hunt
- LB - Joe Bachie
- LB - Anthony Chickillo
- LB - Andrew Dowell
- CB - Keith Washington
- CB - Kemon Hall
The Saints have two more players to add to the allowed 16-player practice squad for all NFL squads in 2020 and have not yet announced what four players will be protected. We should expect more roster moves before the Saints 2020 opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, September 13th.
