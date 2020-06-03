Saints News Network
Saints Sophomore Spotlight: Deonte Harris

Bob Rose

One of the smallest players available in the 2019 NFL draft made one of the year’s biggest rookie impacts. Deonte Harris, who is just 5’6 and 170-Lbs and from tiny Assumption College in Worcester, Ma., was not selected in the 2019 draft. The Saints signed him at the conclusion of the event hoping he might inject some explosiveness into their special team's return units. What the team got was one of the greatest seasons in franchise history by a kick returner.

USATSI_13440607_168388561_lowres
Deonte Harris kick off return as The New Orleans Saints take on the Dallas Cowboys in the Mecedes-Benz Superdome. Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019. Saints Cowboys Football 8899

Harris came into the NFL as the NCAA record holder with 14 kickoff or punt return touchdowns. He made his mark instantly with New Orleans on special teams, breaking several long returns during preseason to solidly a roster spot. He was the team’s primary returner during the season and led the league with 338 punt return yards. Harris averaged 9.4 yards per punt return and scored 1 touchdown while also averaging 26.8 yards per kickoff return. He changed the momentum of several games with long returns and often gave New Orleans a significant advantage in field position. Harris earned a spot on the NFL’s All-Rookie squad and was the only rookie to be voted 1st team All-Pro.

USATSI_13510641_168388561_lowres
Oct 13, 2019; Jacksonville, FL, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Deonte Harris (11) runs against Jacksonville Jaguars defensive back Andrew Wingard (left) as Saints fullback Zach Line (top) looks on during the second quarter at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Harris wasn’t an enormous factor for the Saints as a wide receiver in 2019. He caught all six of his targets for 24 yards during the regular season but caught a 50-Yd bomb in the Saints playoff game. Even though his slight stature would be tested with every down pounding of an NFL wideout, we should expect to see him used more on offensive packages this coming season. Harris had 93 receptions for 1,358 yards and 14 receiving touchdowns over his final 21 collegiate games at Assumption.

USATSI_13767604_168388561_lowres
Dec 8, 2019; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints punt returner Deonte Harris (11) carries the ball during the first half against the San Francisco 49ersat the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

Deonte Harris has electric open field ability and outstanding instincts as a runner which make him one of the league’s most feared weapons. Those same traits that make him the best return man in the NFL could also make him a dangerous weapon on quick passes or a threat to beat a defense down the field. Harris is already a difference maker for the Saints with his return skills. After a year to get familiar with the system, his dynamic ability may now also take the New Orleans offense to another level. 

