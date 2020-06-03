Saints News Network
Saints Sophomore Spotlight: Emmanuel Butler

Bob Rose

The New Orleans Saints have had a lot of luck with wide receivers drafted in the late rounds or even undrafted altogether in their history. Two of the franchise’s best players, Eric Martin (1985) and Marques Colston (2006), were 7th round draft picks. Other team greats such as Lance Moore and Willie Snead were undrafted rookies that toiled on the practice squad of the Cleveland Browns for a year before being snatched up by New Orleans. Hoping to capitalize on that type of success again, the Saints signed three rookie wideouts last season who went undrafted. One of them, Deonte Harris, would have an All-Pro campaign as a kick and punt returner. The other two did not have the success that Harris did, but impressed coaches enough to earn a spot with the team last season.

USATSI_13126579_168388561_lowres
Jul 28, 2019; Metairie, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Emmanuel Butler (17) catches a pass over defensive back Kayvon Webster (39) during training camp practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

Emmanuel Butler was a training camp darling among fans and media during the Saints training camp last summer. Despite going undrafted out of Northern Arizona, Butler put on an impressive display against even the Saints top defensive backs. He suffered a foot injury that kept him sidelined for two of the team’s preseason contests and was inconsistent in his other two game appearances. He still performed well enough for New Orleans to stash him on their practice squad, where he remained for the season without being activated for a single game.

USATSI_13277475_168388561_lowres

Butler has the size (6’4 220-Lbs) and sharp route running ability that caused several to draw comparisons to former Saints great Marques Colston. A lofty comparison that he fell short of as a rookie, Butler impressed with decent athletic ability for his size and excellent hands to make plays in traffic. With the offseason addition of wideout Emmanuel Sanders along with the veteran presence of Tre'Quan Smith and All-Pro Michael Thomas, there are just a few spots up for grabs at the receiver position. Butler will compete with this year’s undrafted rookie receivers Juwan Johnson and Marquis Callaway, vets Maurice Harris, Tommylee Lewis, and Krishawn Hogan, and fellow 2019 UDFA Lil'Jordan Humphrey. For Emmanuel Butler to once again grab a roster spot, he must translate his practice success to game action. 

