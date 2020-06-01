Saints News Network
Saints Sophomore Spotlight: Saquan Hampton

Bob Rose

The New Orleans Saints came into the 2019 draft looking for more playmakers for their young defensive backfield. New Orleans was also facing the possibility of losing safety Vonn Bell after the season to free agency, something that would become a reality at year’s end. The Saints had already used a 4th round pick on Florida defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, but surprised many when they doubled up on safeties by selecting Saquan Hampton from Rutgers with a 6th round pick, the 177th overall selection.

USATSI_11208397_168388561_lowres
Sep 8, 2018; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver K.J. Hill (14) makes a catch against Rutgers Scarlet Knights defensive back Saquan Hampton (9) in the first half at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

The 24-Yr old Hampton impressed his coaches enough during the preseason to earn a spot on the active roster. He would see action in five games during the regular season before being placed on injured reserve late in the year. Most of Hampton’s action would come on special teams in 2019, but he also played on 34 defensive snaps and had 1 tackle for loss.

USATSI_13546679_168388561_lowres

Hampton will again be in the mix for a roster spot in the Saints secondary in 2020. The 6’1 206-Lb safety has good recognition instincts and very good range as a deep safety along with being a fundamental open field tackler. He must also make his mark on a very good New Orleans special teams unit, but Saquan Hampton flashed playmaking potential in the secondary last preseason. The type of ability that could make him a dark horse contributor for the Saints in 2020.

