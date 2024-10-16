Saints Stars Will Miss Thursday's Matchup Against Broncos
The bad news keeps adding up for the New Orleans Saints as they prepare for a critical Thursday night game against the Denver Broncos. New Orleans has an injury report that seems like it's growing by the hour.
Already without three starting interior offensive linemen and two backups because of injuries and QB Derek Carr also sidelined, the Saints will also be without a few key skill position players. Not good news for rookie QB Spencer Rattler, making just his second start, on a short week, against a formidable Denver defense.
Taysom Hill is listed as doubtful with a rib/chest injury. Hill has missed the last two games and three of the last four contests with this issue. He returned in Week 4 against Atlanta, but was knocked out of that game before halftime.
Hill has 77 yards rushing and two touchdowns so far this season. He's the team's best inside runner and also provides a triple-threat option as a receiver and occasional passer. With Hill likely out, that robs the Saints of a versatile threat that defenses must account for in multiple ways.
Making matters even worse, wide receiver Chris Olave was also officially ruled out of Thursday's game with a concussion. He suffered the injury on the third offensive play of last week's loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and did not return.
Olave had over 1,000 yards in both of his first two years and 159 total receptions, leading the Saints in each category both seasons. Through six games so far this year, he has caught 23 of his 29 targets for 280 yards and a touchdown.
Olave's absence will further strip an offense that will also be without WR Rashid Shaheed, perhaps for the rest of this season. On Wednesday, it was confirmed that Shaheed will have knee surgery that will keep him out for several weeks at minimum.
The Saints enter tomorrow's game with a 2-4 record and losers of four straight. Denver, led by former Saints coach Sean Payton, comes in winning three of their last four and at 3-3 overall.