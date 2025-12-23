The New Orleans Saints would be wise to keep Cameron Jordan around for at least another season in 2026.

Jordan has been playing at an elite level this season. Overall, he has started all 15 games for the Saints this season and has 8 1/2 sacks, 11 quarterback hits, and 38 total tackles to go along with two passes defended, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery.

The 36-year-old is in year No. 15, but looks like he's in his 20s again. The Saints' record isn't great. New Orleans is 5-10 on the season. But the Saints have won three games in a row and four of their last seven and are starting to look like a team that can do damage in the division in 2026. Jordan is going to be a free agent after the season. While this is the case, he made it sound like he wants to return while speaking to Jeff Nowak of Audacy Sports after the Week 16 contest against the New York Jets.

The Saints star spoke out

Dec 21, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) during the run outs before the game against the New York Jets at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

"Just call (Mickey Loomis), get us right," Jordan said. "We can still shake some things out. I love this game so much, I think there's so much I can give to the game and when put in, I can still play at a high level. So hey, I'll just take every opportunity like it's my last opportunity, and that's what I've been doing since Day 1. You never know when it's going to be over for you. Year 1, Year 2, Year 15 now. I just love being a part of the brotherhood."

After the game, Jordan continued that candidness in his postgame press conference.

"Our team has such a great core of veteran leadership. Demario Davis, myself. And such a great core of young guys, who are heading towards leadership…I see such a future and I want to be a part of everything about it. Now I’m in that limbo of: Are you sending me a new contract, or nah? I just take every game for what it is. I'm overly blessed and honored to have the opportunity to affect the game as I can.”

Jordan is a team legend. But this guy can still play at a high level. The pass rush has been strong this season led by Jordan. Him and Chase Young have combined for 15 1/2 sacks this season. That number likely would be higher, but Young has only played in 10 games. Regardless, this defense looks good and Jordan is a massive part of that. If he wants to return, the Saints should oblige.

