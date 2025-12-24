Taysom Hill Takes Firm Stance On Saints Future

Will the New Orleans Saints legend return in 2026?

This will be a topic of conversation, specifically around Taysom Hill as the 2025 season comes to a close. There are two weeks left in the regular season, and then New Orleans will have plenty of decisions to make. Hill is 35 years old and has spent his entire nine-year career in New Orleans. There was a time last offseason when it wasn't clear if he would be back -- or even play -- in 2025.

Hill's 2024 season was cut short after suffering a torn ACL. With salary cap questions around the franchise and the injury, there was plenty of buzz about his future. But he rehabbed and returned to the field and has shown throughout the 2025 season that he can still get it done, especially shown through his Week 16 performance against the New York Jets.

The Saints star wants to stay

Dec 21, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill (7) runs away from the tackle of New York Jets defensive end Braiden McGregor (55) during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

After the game, Hill was asked about his future and made it clear he wouldn't want to play anywhere else, but those decisions will play out in the offseason, as transcribed by ESPN's Katherine Terrell.

"I have so much love for the city of New Orleans and this fan base and the way that they've embraced me and my family. It's been really special," Hill said, as transcribed by Terrell. "So I wouldn't want to play somewhere else, but there's a lot of circumstances that are out of your control too, right? And I understand the nature of this business and I'm not thinking that way right now, but we'll tackle that when we get there."

Hill signed a four-year, $40 million deal with the Saints that will expire at the end of the 2025 season. The Saints have been showing significant promise over the last few weeks.

Rookie quarterback Tyler Shough has shined and Kellen Moore seems to be finding his place as the team's head coach. This team could make some noise next season in the division. Arguably, keeping Hill around as a gadget weapon would help.

