Saints vs. Titans: Who Shined and Who Struggled for Roster Spots
The New Orleans Saints closed out their preseason with a back-and-forth battle that resulted in a 30-27 home loss to the Tennessee Titans. New Orleans closes out their preseason with a 1-2 record. More important than preseason wins and losses, the Saints showed progress and promise through each of the three games.
Most of the New Orleans starters and several projected second-teamers didn't suit up for the game. This was especially evident on the defensive side, where projected third-teamers or possible practice squad players started against the Titans offensive starters.
With most of the healthy scratches, it became clearer where they stand on the team's roster and depth chart. Contrastly, many of the players on the field were making a last-ditch grasp for a roster spot.
Here's who helped and who hurt their causes for a job against Tennessee.
HELPED
Jacob Kibodi, RB
Kibodi had an impressive afternoon, rushing for 59 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries while adding a 13-yard reception. While most of Kibodi's production came in the second half, it was impossible to ignore his effort, burst, and ability to break tackles for extra yardage.
An undrafted rookie, the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns product has had a quietly effective training camp. Along with his underrated burst, Kibodi brings excellent size at 6'1" and 225-Lbs. He ended his collegiate career on a high note, rushing for 729 yards and seven scores in his first season as a featured back for Louisiana.
It's hard to imagine Kibodi making this team. Jordan Mims looks like he's locked up one of the spots behind Alvin Kamara, with veteran Jamaal Williams likely to get another after not even suiting up on Sunday.
Kibodi did make a great last-minute push for at least a practice squad spot at the very least. Perhaps even more, as his tape might have been enough to convince another team to add him to their active roster if released by the Saints.
HURT
Michael Jacobson, TE
Jacobson hurt his already slimming chances at the active roster with critical mistakes against the Titans. On offense, he dropped one pass, got little separation as a receiver, and made little difference as a blocker. His back-to-back penalties on a late fourth quarter kickoff turned Saints field position from their own 35 to their 15 on the team's final drive.
A former collegiate basketball player, Jacobson got off to a strong start in camp. He cooled off considerably the last few weeks. With ample opportunity to seize control of a spot in the first two preseason contests, Jacobson wasn't able to be any kind of difference maker as a receiver.
With Juwan Johnson back from a foot injury and Foster Moreau holding another spot, it essentially came down to Jacobson and undrafted rookie Dallin Holker for the last spot at tight end. Even dealing with a current injury, Holker's upside as a receiver likely gives him the nod as Jacobson was unable to separate himself when it counted most.
HURT
Johnathan Abram, S
The safety position, aside from Tyrann Mathieu, has been an underrated concern for the Saints all offseason. Nobody has taken control as the second starter, with all the potential candidates showing concerning inconsistencies.
One of those candidates, Will Harris, did not play against Tennessee. Considering most of the healthy players that didn't play have their spots on the depth chart clinched, this might be a strong indicator. The other two possibilities for starter, Abram and Jordan Howden, each played well into the game against the Titans.
Howden had his ups and downs, as he's typically done. Also not taking advantage of his opportunity was Abram, the sixth-year pro and former first-round draft pick. Abram showed good physicality in run support, but that's often been a strength.
Where Abram has sometimes struggled, even to the point of being a liability, is in coverage. This was on full display against the Titans. He had one impressive pass breakup, but also gave up three receptions in slot coverage and didn't have the range to break up other plays when in coverage support.
The Saints News Network recently identified Abram as a potential surprise release or trade candidate. With his experience and thin depth at the position, this seems like a possible but unlikely scenario. However, Abram's play doesn't exactly inspire confidence if he is pressed into a lot of snaps.
HELPED
Bub Means and Equanimeous St. Brown, WR
Like at safety, the competition at wideout behind starters Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed has not been impressive. Cedrick Wilson, who hasn't exactly stood out, didn't dress at all for the game.
A.T. Perry, who's continued to show flashes but also maddening inconsistencies, again played well into the game. It'll be interesting to see if either of those factors give us a sneak peak into the initial depth chart. Other players didn't help themselves.
Samson Nacua nearly returned a missed field goal 109 yards for a touchdown, but didn't register a reception. Kevin Austin Jr. again showed the inability to hold onto the ball. Stanley Morgan Jr. had three catches, but he and Shaq Davis continued to get no separation for their quarterbacks.
Perhaps partially by default, veteran St. Brown and rookie fifth-round choice Means stood out in the receiving corps. Means had two catches for 17 yards, but again showed nice open field skills and a promising upside. He also factored in on some special teams plays, critical for a player trying to grab a roster spot.
St. Brown caught three passes for 40 yards. One of those was an impressive over the shoulder catch in double coverage on a perfect throw from Spencer Rattler for a score. St. Brown also missed what should have been a couple other completions, a general issue with all the receivers the last two games. However, he might be at least a temporary answer to the New Orleans need for a big wideout to make plays in traffic.
Next up for the Saints is cut down day, as all NFL teams announce their initial 53-man rosters by Tuesday, August 27. Whether some of these players earned, or ended, their chances for a spot against Tennessee remains to be seen. Some of them certainly made a strong case for a job, whether that's with the Saints, on the practice squad, or with another team.