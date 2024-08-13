Saints To Release Running Back In Tuesday Transaction, Per Report
The New Orleans Saints are releasing fullback Zander Horvath on Tuesday, according to beat reporter Nick Underhill. Horvath, 25, was competing for a starting fullback job in his first year with New Orleans after signing with the team this offseason.
Zander Horvath was a seventh-round pick by the Chargers in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Purdue. He appeared in 15 games as a rookie with two starts, catching five passes for eight yards and two touchdowns while picking up eight rushing yards on four carries.
Horvath was released by the Chargers last preseason. He'd be picked up by the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he'd remain on their practice squad before being released late in the year and re-signed by the Chargers for the remainder of the season.
With Horvath's release, Adam Prentice is the only remaining true fullback on the roster. Prentice, 27, has been with New Orleans since 2021 after being released by the Denver Broncos as an undrafted rookie out of South Carolina.
Over three years with New Orleans, Prentice has started six games and appeared in 31 contests. He has nine career rushes for 26 yards and eight receptions for 37 yards with no touchdowns.
Taysom Hill has seen work at fullback during training camp in a Saints offense led by new coordinator Klint Kubiak. Hill will continue to be used in several different ways, but his ability to play fullback likely made Horvath expendable and may also put Prentice on the roster bubble.
New Orleans travels to take on the San Francisco 49ers this Sunday in their second preseason game. They'll wrap up on August 25 at home against the Tennessee Titans, with all rosters facing a roster cut to 53 players by August 27. The Saints open their regular season on September 8 at home against the Carolina Panthers.