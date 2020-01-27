Saints bring back Tommylee Lewis on reserve/future deal

The New Orleans Saints have brought back a familiar face to the team, as Tommylee Lewis has signed a reserve/future deal. The news was first reported by The Times-Picayune's Luke Johnson.

Nothing brings back nightmares for Saints fans like the infamous no-call from the NFC Championship game against the Los Angeles Rams. The play involved Nickell Robey-Coleman and Lewis, and eventually led to the NFL and its owners voting in a new pass interference rule that could see coaches challenge calls that were made and not made. However, it has predominantly failed and has been met with much criticism.

Back when the Saints hosted Antonio Brown for a workout, Lewis was one of the receivers who was tried out alongside him. The team previously signed Maurice Harris from that group, and have now added Lewis to the mix. Lewis, who turns 28 in October, appeared in 34 games for the Saints from 2016-2018 after making the team as an undrafted rookie free agent. He was primarily used in the return game.

Lewis' outlook for the final roster is anyone's guess, as the wide receiver spot is one where the Saints have to get much better at. By signing a reserve/future deal, it means that Lewis will compete in training camp as part of the 90-man roster. Some may recall that Lewis was a recommendation to Sean Payton from the great Bill Parcells, who called attention to his size-speed.

“Look, you’re gonna hate his height.’ “But he goes, ‘This guy’s got a little something to him.’ And he’d just been around him enough to see that he’s pretty tough. … Obviously I trust Bill quite a bit and value so many different things. So when he has a guy like that you’re talking about signing as a free agent, I’m like, ‘Yeah.’”