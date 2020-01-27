Saints News Network
Home
News
Game Day
Editorial / Opinion

Saints bring back Tommylee Lewis on reserve/future deal

John Hendrix

The New Orleans Saints have brought back a familiar face to the team, as Tommylee Lewis has signed a reserve/future deal. The news was first reported by The Times-Picayune's Luke Johnson.

Nothing brings back nightmares for Saints fans like the infamous no-call from the NFC Championship game against the Los Angeles Rams. The play involved Nickell Robey-Coleman and Lewis, and eventually led to the NFL and its owners voting in a new pass interference rule that could see coaches challenge calls that were made and not made. However, it has predominantly failed and has been met with much criticism.

Back when the Saints hosted Antonio Brown for a workout, Lewis was one of the receivers who was tried out alongside him. The team previously signed Maurice Harris from that group, and have now added Lewis to the mix. Lewis, who turns 28 in October, appeared in 34 games for the Saints from 2016-2018 after making the team as an undrafted rookie free agent. He was primarily used in the return game.

Lewis' outlook for the final roster is anyone's guess, as the wide receiver spot is one where the Saints have to get much better at. By signing a reserve/future deal, it means that Lewis will compete in training camp as part of the 90-man roster. Some may recall that Lewis was a recommendation to Sean Payton from the great Bill Parcells, who called attention to his size-speed.

“Look, you’re gonna hate his height.’ “But he goes, ‘This guy’s got a little something to him.’ And he’d just been around him enough to see that he’s pretty tough. … Obviously I trust Bill quite a bit and value so many different things. So when he has a guy like that you’re talking about signing as a free agent, I’m like, ‘Yeah.’”

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Saints Pro Bowl Players react to Kobe Bryant's Death

New Orleans Saints players participating in the 2020 NFL Pro Bowl react and give their sentiments on the passing of Kobe Bryant.

Kyle T. Mosley

by

KTMOZE

Several former Saints end up on XFL Rosters

The New Orleans Saints have some players participating in the XFL, and here's a look at who's on them and some background.

John Hendrix

Saints Top 5 Potential Salary Cap Moves

New Orleans Saints may need to move on from a number of players to create salary cap space this offseason. Bob Rose examines the top five potential moves by the Saints front office.

Bob Rose

Saints Wide Receiver Draft Prospects after the Senior Bowl

New Orleans Saints need to give WR Michael Thomas support. Analysis of four wide receiver prospects the New Orleans Saints could target after 2020 Senior Bowl.

Kyle T. Mosley

A Decade of Saints Success also includes Missed Opportunities for Super Bowls

How much longer will the Saints championship window remain open?

Bob Rose

by

Shawneegirl

Could Taysom Hill Be the Heir to Drew Brees' Throne?

Questions loom as the New Orleans Saints head into the 2020 offseason; chief among them is who will they look to as their long-term successor for an aging Drew Brees. They may already have their man.

Aaron S. Miller

by

Shawneegirl

Burning Saints offseason questions: What happens at quarterback?

The New Orleans Saints have none of their quarterbacks under contract for 2020, so what happens with Drew Brees, Teddy Bridgewater, and Taysom Hill?

John Hendrix

by

John Hendrix

Saints going to court to protect emails related to Archdiocese of New Orleans

The New Orleans Saints are reportedly going to court to keep hundreds of emails from the public that allegedly show public relations damage control for the area's Roman Catholic archdiocese.

John Hendrix

Saints mailbag: What should New Orleans do at wide receiver?

How should the New Orleans Saints address the needs at wide receiver? What other positions are needed? Who should get re-signed?

John Hendrix

by

Footballfan55

Mickey Loomis' Video on Drew Brees and Saints in 2019 https://twitter.com/Saints/status/1220081936556838913

Kyle T. Mosley