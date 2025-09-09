Saints Trade Idea Lands Intriguing Eagles RB After Tank Bigsby News
The New Orleans Saints should be using this season as a test run for their offense as they move into a new era.
Head coach Kellen Moore is going to get some time to build this thing from the ground up, but there are hardly any offensive pieces locked in on long-term contracts. Beyond quarterbacks Tyler Shough and Spencer Rattler, only 10 offensive players have guaranteed contracts for 2027.
New Orleans could be looking for additional talent at the running back position to fill in behind nine-year veteran Alvin Kamara at some point between now and the trade deadline. Did Monday's NFL trade news provide them with that opportunity?
Saints suggested as trade fit for Will Shipley
Former Jacksonville Jaguars running back Tank Bigsby was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles for a conditional fifth-round pick. Bigsby replaces backup Will Shipley on the depth chart for now, but there's bound to be speculation ahead that the latter could be on the trade block.
On Monday, Anthony Palacios of Last Word on Sports suggested that the Saints could be a trade fit for Shipley, the 2024 fourth-round pick out of Clemson.
"Even though Alvin Kamara is still playing at his peak, he is aging as well, so they must build behind him and Kendre Miller doesn’t seem to be that guy right now," Palacios wrote. "After failing to get Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Cam Akers up to speed, resulting in a release, they have to figure out what they need to upgrade their running room.
"While Rattler has the new weapons behind Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed in DeVaughn Vele and Trey Palmer, they must treat the backfield unit with the same energy. Shipley and Kamara could form a new generation of Sonic and Knuckles, which could be efficient for head coach Kellen Moore, who won a Super Bowl in Philadelphia, to reunite the running back."
Shipley fractured his rib in Thursday's win over the Dallas Cowboys, so his return to play is unknown for now. He doesn't yet have a regular-season NFL touchdown, but he got one in the playoffs last season en route to a Super Bowl ring as a rookie backup to Saquon Barkley.
If Moore is enamored with Shipley's talent from his time with the Eagles, it's possible we could see the Saints take a shot at him.
