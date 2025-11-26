Saints Announce Chris Olave, Alvin Kamara Updates

The New Orleans Saints released their first Injury Report of the week on Wednesday afternoon and it wasn't exactly what you would want to see if you're a Saints fan.

In total, four players popped up in the Injury Report with the two most prominent being Alvin Kamara and Chris Olave. Kamara is dealing with a knee injury that he suffered in the team's Week 12 loss against the Atlanta Falcons and an ankle injury. He was the lone player to miss practice on Wednesday.

The Saints have some injuries to watch

Nov 9, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) walks off the field after the game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

As for Olave, his injury seemingly popped up out of nowhere. There weren't reports earlier in the week about a potential injury. But, he was listed as a limited participant in Wednesday's practice due to a back injury. Saints head coach Kellen Moore briefly touched upon it while giving updates on Wednesday afternoon.

"Medical report today. So, Alvin was a DNP with the knee and ankle," Moore said. "(Taliese Fuaga) was limited with the ankle. (Devin Neal) was limited with the ankle. C.O. was limited with the back. Those are just the four guys listed there...

"He just had a little thing with the back limited him today, no big deal. He was just limited today with what he could do. Today was mostly a walkthrough practice for us anyway."

He also gave a brief update on Kamara.

"We'll see how it goes," Moore said when asked if Kamara will miss time. "Let the week play itself out. Let the medical side of this thing really go for it. We'll see how this progresses."

Jeff Nowak of Audacy Sports reported that Olave began practice, but was forced to exit due to a back injury.

"Only absence from Saints practice today was Alvin Kamara. Dante Pettis was off to the side working with a trainer. Chris Olave left early," Nowak wrote on X.

Outside of these two, offensive tackle Taliese Fuaga and rookie running back Devin Neal were both listed as limited participants as well due to ankle injuries. New Orleans doesn't have much time to rest up with the next game coming on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins.

