ESPN Releases NFL Rankings Following Week 1 With Saints Falling
The New Orleans Saints didn't have the Week 1 they likely wanted to have.
New Orleans' streak of winning home openers was snapped at six at the hands of the Arizona Cardinals. The Saints fought back late, but were unable to get over the hump, losing 20-13. Spencer Rattler was named the Saints' starting quarterback ahead of Week 1 and he went 27-of-46 passing for 214 yards. On top of this, he had 29 rushing yards on four attempts.
The game didn't inspire confidence, per ESPN. They shared power rankings ahead of Week 2 and New Orleans dropped down to No. 32.
Did ESPN get it right with the Saints?
"No. 32. New Orleans Saints (0-1)," ESPN's Katherine Terrell said. " Week 1 result: Lost to the Cardinals 20-13. Preseason ranking: 31. Best newcomer performance: OT Kelvin Banks Jr. Banks, the No. 9 pick, quietly had a solid debut at left tackle, giving up two pressures and no sacks in 46 pass-blocking snaps, according to NFL Next Gen Stats. He also had no penalties in a game riddled with them -- every other Saints offensive lineman had a penalty. With right tackle Taliese Fuaga leaving the game in the second half and guard Trevor Penning unable to play due to injury, the rookie's debut was an encouraging sign."
Being ranked at No. 32 after one week does seem to be a tad aggressive. New Orleans isn't even technically in last place in the NFC South. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are the only team in the division to come away with a win Week 1. The Saints, Carolina Panthers, and Atlanta Falcons all lost. Technically, the Falcons are in second place, the Saints are in third place, and the Panthers are in fourth place as of writing. The Panthers scored the fewest points and have the worst point differential in the division so far.
There were some positive takeaways and the Saints had a chance late against the Cardinals. New Orleans will return to the field in Week 2 against a San Francisco 49ers team already dealing with injuries.
