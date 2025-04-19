Saints' Trade Up For QB Could Cost Them $19 Million Star
It's no secret that the New Orleans Saints need to draft a quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft. It's also no secret that Colorado's Shedeur Sanders makes sense as the best fit for New Orleans, but the Saints might have to trade up to pick No. 7 to secure him.
In a theoretical trade with the New York Jets to move up from pick No. 9 to pick No. 7, most experts would predict the Saints to trade a few selections down the board to move up and secure Sanders. But there's one caveat in this hypothetical deal that could peak the Jets' interest more than draft picks: wide receiver Chris Olave.
The Jets need a wide receiver to pair next to Garrett Wilson. There might not be a better option in football than Olave, simply because Wilson, Olave, and Jets quarterback Justin Fields were dominant teammates in college. Reuniting this trio could kickstart the Jets' offense in a huge way.
A deal would likely send pick No. 7 and a fourth-round pick to the Saints in exchange for pick No. 9, Olave, and a third-round pick. For the Saints, this would beat out the idea of losing a lot of draft capital in exchange for the move up two picks. For the Jets, it would secure them a potential star wide receiver who has a built in connection with the offense in New York.
Adding Olave in the deal makes sense for the trade, but it would cripple the Saints a bit. Losing the clear top wide receiver of the offense would hurt, but it would secure their franchise quarterback at pick No. 7.
More NFL: Polarizing Quarterback Prospect Dubbed 'Ideal Pick' For Saints