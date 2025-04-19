Saints News Network

Saints' Trade Up For QB Could Cost Them $19 Million Star

The Saints may trade Chris Olave to land the No. 7 pick in the draft.

Zach Pressnell

Oct 7, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs safety Bryan Cook (6) breaks up a pass intended for New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (12) during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
Oct 7, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs safety Bryan Cook (6) breaks up a pass intended for New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (12) during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
In this story:

It's no secret that the New Orleans Saints need to draft a quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft. It's also no secret that Colorado's Shedeur Sanders makes sense as the best fit for New Orleans, but the Saints might have to trade up to pick No. 7 to secure him.

In a theoretical trade with the New York Jets to move up from pick No. 9 to pick No. 7, most experts would predict the Saints to trade a few selections down the board to move up and secure Sanders. But there's one caveat in this hypothetical deal that could peak the Jets' interest more than draft picks: wide receiver Chris Olave.

The Jets need a wide receiver to pair next to Garrett Wilson. There might not be a better option in football than Olave, simply because Wilson, Olave, and Jets quarterback Justin Fields were dominant teammates in college. Reuniting this trio could kickstart the Jets' offense in a huge way.

A deal would likely send pick No. 7 and a fourth-round pick to the Saints in exchange for pick No. 9, Olave, and a third-round pick. For the Saints, this would beat out the idea of losing a lot of draft capital in exchange for the move up two picks. For the Jets, it would secure them a potential star wide receiver who has a built in connection with the offense in New York.

Adding Olave in the deal makes sense for the trade, but it would cripple the Saints a bit. Losing the clear top wide receiver of the offense would hurt, but it would secure their franchise quarterback at pick No. 7.

More NFL: Polarizing Quarterback Prospect Dubbed 'Ideal Pick' For Saints

Published
Zach Pressnell
ZACH PRESSNELL

Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper, He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others. For all business/marketing inquiries, reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/News