Polarizing Quarterback Prospect Dubbed 'Ideal Pick' For Saints
The New Orleans Saints may be without starting quarterback this season. Derek Carr recently had a shoulder injury revealed and the severity of the injury could cause him to miss the entire upcoming season.
With this in mind, the Saints need to urgently find a new quarterback and the NFL Draft is going to be the best place to do so. There should be plenty options available at pick No. 9 for the Saints, but they could also look to trade up.
Of all the selections available, Bleacher Report's Moe Moton listed Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart as the "ideal first-round pick" for the Saints this offseason.
"The Saints could target Ewers and Shough on Day 2 to develop in case Carr is out for an extended time, or they can be aggressive by taking Jaxson Dart with the ninth pick," Moton wrote. "Over the last three years, Dart posted strong passing numbers in head coach Lane Kiffin's offense. In 2024, he threw for 4,279 yards, 29 touchdowns, and six interceptions, which catapulted him into early-round draft discussions. The Saints may happily take Dart in the top 10 as a mild shocker for the masses, not for The Ringer's Todd McShay, though."
If it's not Colorado's Shedeur Sanders at pick No. 9, the Saints shouldn't go after a quarterback. Taking Dart in the top ten when he's a projected second-round pick would be the kind of overreaction that leads the Saints to never finding a true franchise quarterback.
If they're not in love with a quarterback prospect at No. 9, they should select the best player available. They shouldn't reach on the next best quarterback just to try to fill a position. At that point, New Orleans could just wait until next year to draft its franchise signal caller.
Dart should not be viewed as the ideal pick for the Saints.
