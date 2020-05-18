Saints Veterans on the Roster Bubble

The New Orleans Saints parted ways with 3-time Pro Bowl guard Larry Warford last week, signaling a big change along their offensive line. Warford’s release was not just for financial reasons, he was scheduled to count over $12.8 million dollars against the salary cap, but also because of a decline in his performance down the stretch of the 2019 season.

The Saints have one of the deepest and most complete rosters in the NFL, one that will have stiff competition at every position. The release of Warford shows that Sean Payton and this coaching staff are also willing to make tough decisions with the eye on the betterment of the team. There are a few other veterans whose spots on the 2020 roster are far from guaranteed.

Tre'Quan Smith, Wide Receiver

Smith has had several opportunities to prove himself and grab ahold of the number two receiver spot to complement All-Pro Michael Thomas. Instead, he has just 46 catches for 661 yards in two seasons. New Orleans selected Smith in the 3rd round of the 2018 draft out of Central Florida hoping that he would be the added spark that the team’s receiving corps was looking for. He has the size (6’2 210-Lbs) that coach Sean Payton covets at the position, along with the speed to make plays deep.

Smith has teased coaches with playmaking potential. He had 3 receptions for 111 yards and 2 touchdowns in a Monday night win over the Washington Redskins as a rookie and added 10 catches for 157 yards and a score during another Prime Time victory over the Philadelphia Eagles later that year. Outside of those two outings, Smith had just 17 catches in his other 15 games including playoffs, disappearing for long stretches. Hampered by an ankle injury in 2019, he appeared in twelve games and caught 18 passes, but eight of those were in two games against the Rams and Panthers.

With the addition of productive veteran Emmanuel Sanders, the Saints have added a consistent complementary receiving threat to Michael Thomas at wide receiver. Making just under $1 million dollars on a contract that expires after the 2021 season, Tre'Quan Smith is unlikely to be a salary-cap casualty before training camp. He might face a fierce battle for the number three receiving job though, and perhaps even for a roster spot. Smith has shown an inability to separate from coverage and ineffectiveness in traffic across the middle. Big progression from second-year wideouts Lil'Jordan Humphrey and Emmanuel Butler, this year’s undrafted tandem of Juwan Johnson and Marquez Callaway, or a young veteran like Maurice Harris could push Smith for a job on the 2020 Saints squad.

Nick Easton, Offensive Lineman

Unlike Smith, Easton could still be a potential release for salary cap reasons. His current deal has three years remaining, but he will count over $5.3 million against the team’s salary cap this season. A post-June 1 release of Easton would spread $1.5 million in dead cap over the next two years but create $4.8 million in cap space this season.

Easton played well for six games at left guard in relief of the injured Andrus Peat in 2019 but was also inactive for six contests. With the release of Warford, Easton will probably be safe going into training camp because of his veteran experience unless the Saints need additional cap space for another signing. New Orleans not only added guard/center Cesar Ruiz with their 1st round draft pick but also brought in undrafted rookie linemen Calvin Throckmorton, Adrian Magee, Jordan Steckler, and Darrin Paulo for competition. Ruiz and last year’s 2nd round pick Erik McCoy will be the starters at center and Warford’s vacated right guard position. If the other rookie additions play well in the preseason, New Orleans could go with the younger and cheaper options over Easton for offensive line depth.

Patrick Robinson, Cornerback

Robinson was one of the team’s biggest disappointments in 2019 and was viewed as a possible offseason release before reworking his lofty contract in March. A liability in coverage when on the field, the 32-Yr old Robinson’s job with the team is far from secure. He brings a veteran presence to the cornerback spot and knows the Saints defensive system well though, which gives him an advantage over some of the incoming undrafted rookies that New Orleans added.

P.J. Williams, Cornerback

Williams has been one constant in the defensive backfield over the last few seasons. He has re-signed a team-friendly one-year deal for $2 million this offseason but has been heavily targeted by opponents with success. Williams has proven better in slot coverage off the ball though, creating 7 turnovers in three seasons, and is one of the best open-field tacklers in the New Orleans secondary. He also showed great versatility when filling in and playing well for the injured Marcus Williams at free safety last season.

The Saints are frighteningly thin at cornerback behind talented starters Marshon Lattimore and Janoris Jenkins, giving Williams and Robinson early favorites to keep their roster spots. New Orleans would be wise to bring back former starter Eli Apple or another veteran corner like Darqueze Dennard or Dre Kirkpatrick for quality depth. If that doesn’t happen Williams or Robinson could still be pushed if undrafted rookies Keith Washington, Tino Ellis, or former XFL star Deatrick Nichols develop quickly.

The Saints have talented depth at nearly every position, but offseason additions are hungry for a spot on one of the NFL’s primary Super Bowl contenders. As proven by the release of Warford, even veterans who have made key contributions have not assured a spot in this team’s pursuit of a championship in 2020.