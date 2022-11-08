Saints Waive Wyatt Davis, Cut Two From Practice Squad
The Saints made several transactions on Tuesday, according to the NFL transaction wire and was first reported by ESPN's Field Yates. New Orleans has waived offensive lineman Wyatt Davis, and cut Jake Funk and Brett Hundley from the practice squad.
Davis was signed off the Giants practice squad in early September, appearing in a couple of games, but was mainly a game day inactive. The Saints brought Hundley in to prepare the team for Lamar Jackson, while Funk joined the team in mid-October.
New Orleans will likely have to do some roster shuffling this week with some key injuries that happened on Monday night. The most concerning would be Pete Werner, who was carted off with an ankle injury. Dennis Allen did not get into specifics on whether the injury was significant or offer a timeline for him. The team also lost Erik McCoy and Marcus Davenport to calf injuries.
Marshon Lattimore (abdomen) and Jarvis Landry (ankle) are the other injuries to keep an eye on, and we'll just have to see what Wednesday's practice brings for the Saints.
