Bears vs. Saints: Wednesday Injury Report

The initial Wild Card game injury report is out for the Saints, as they gear up for the Bears.
The first Saints injury report of Wild Card weekend is out, as six Saints are listed on Wednesday's report. Here's how it looks, as they continue preparations for the Bears.

Did Not Practice: Nick Easton (concussion)

Limited: J.T. Gray (shoulder), Trey Hendrickson (neck), Josh Hill (hand), Taysom Hill (concussion), Marcus Williams (ankle)

Both Michael Thomas (ankle) and Deonte Harris (neck) returned to practice today for the Saints, however they are not listed on the report because they are returning from injured reserve and are in the three-week window. This is just the first report, and we'll be paying close attention to the progress for Thomas and Harris. Getting Marcus Williams is a big step in the right direction for New Orleans.

It was reported earlier that Nick Easton was likely heading to injured reserve, and with the recent concussion he suffered, it makes sense. Cesar Ruiz will undoubtedly get the start at right guard for New Orleans going forward. Taysom Hill left the game early on the final series with the starters in against the Panthers. He was in the blue medical tent for quite some time, but then left the field under his own power. Being limited is a good sign for his availability.

