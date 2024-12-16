Saints Will Wait To Announce Which QB Will Start Against the Packers
Interim head coach Darren Rizzi said it's too soon in the week to name a starting quarterback for Monday night's game against the Packers in Week 16. It's something he alluded to after the loss to the Commanders, citing that the team has a bonus day this week.
Rizzi said that he's going to wait to announce who will start and who will get first team reps in practice if Derek Carr can't go. That's right, Rizzi said that it 'wouldn't be a reach' to expect that Carr will be cleared to play at some point before the season is over.
Spencer Rattler is likely going to get the start, but we'll just have to see where Carr is at. He didn't practice at all last week and was doubtful going into Sunday. Rizzi said there was a chance that he could be the emergency quarterback, but he was later downgraded to out. Rattler's performance in relief of Jake Haener provided a major spark for the Saints offense, and they came one play short of pulling off a major upset.