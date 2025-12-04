Saints Legend Cam Jordan Opens Door To Potential Exit

There are just five games left in the regular season for the New Orleans Saints.

New Orleans is one of just three teams in the NFC that have already been eliminated from playoff contention. The Saints are 2-10. The only team in the NFC with a worse record is the New York Giants at 2-11.

We're at a point in the season when it's perfectly fair to look ahead. The Saints look like they're going to finish in last place in the division for the second straight year. It seems like a rebuild in some capacity should be on the way, unless Tyler Shough really is the quarterback to build around. He has looked really good and seems like he is, but that's a conversation for another day.

Will Cam Jordan come back?

Sep 28, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) celebrates a sack against the Buffalo Bills in the second quarter at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Another guy to keep an eye on is Cameron Jordan. The eight-time Pro Bowler is one of the top overall pass rushers in NFL history. Even though he's 36 years old, he's still racking up sacks and has 6 1/2 this year. He's going to be a free agent after the season, but will he be back? Jordan was asked this question on Wednesday and at least opened the door to the possibility of an exit.

"I don't know if I've ever considered any of that," Jordan said in a clip shared to X by NewOrleans.Football. "I've left that for the uppers to figure out and you guys to figure out. If they don't want me, there's 31 other -- probably four other teams, it's really three other teams he's real old. In my mind, it's always playing here or retiring.

"But again, maybe it's not. As you look at the past couple of years, maybe you do have to look around. I think that time will tell where that happens. I'm just focused on this week, this game, how best to attack the run game and advantageous pass rush situation."

That would be devastating for New Orleans. Jordan is a 15-year veteran and has played in more games wearing a Saints jersey than any other player. Seeing him in another team's jersey should be the last thing any fan wants right now. Instead, hopefully the Saints can build this roster up and have a quick turnaround like the New England Patriots have done this season.

