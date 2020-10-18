SI.com
Saints News Network
Saints Rookie LB Zack Baun got Married

Kyle T. Mosley

New Orleans Saints rookie linebacker Zack Baun got hitched during the Saints bye week. Baun married his longtime girlfriend Ali Duquaine on October 14, 2020, in New Orleans, LA. The bride is originally from West Bend, Wisconsin. Both studied and met at the University of Wisconsin while Baun starred for the Badgers football program.

Zack wrote on his Instagram page, "Yesterday afternoon -10/14/20- I married not only my best friend but the love of my life. Can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you- I love you forever."

Ali Duquaine Baun wrote on social media, "That over-the-moon type feeling.. well I’m drowning in it. Yesterday I married the man of my dreams, under the sun, in the city we now call home. Here’s to sharing a lifetime of love, laughter, and light."

The Saints' third-round draft pick made his NFL debut in the team's loss to the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2. Baun has 4 tackles and has played mostly on the special teams unit. However, in the win against the Los Angeles Chargers, Baun participated in 17% of the defensive snaps and had 3 (2 solo) tackles.

As a 3rd round selection, Baun signed a four-year, $4.81M contract with New Orleans. Baun expects to contribute more on defense as the season progresses and becomes more comfortable with Dennis Allen's defensive scheme. The 6-3, 225 lb linebacker plays the outside linebacker (SAM) position behind starter and second-year linebacker Kaden Elliss.

Congratulations to Zack and Ali.

