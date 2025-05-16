Seahawks Urged To Acquire Saints All-Pro Ahead Of 2025 NFL Trade Deadline
In the wake of quarterback Derek Carr's retirement, the New Orleans Saints are an early team to circle ahead of the 2025 trade deadline.
It's not typically the Saints' way to go into a season without hopes of a division title, especially in the weak NFC South. But we saw last year that the Saints are willing to sell off pieces in the final year of their contract if they've fallen out of the playoff hunt.
Unless second-round rookie quarterback Tyler Shough is unexpectedly fantastic, the Saints will probably be near the bottom of the conference standings. And that could easily lead to the team getting what they can for a talented wide receiver/special teamer.
Twenty-six-year-old Rashid Shaheed will be a free agent after the season, and he'd be a great addition for contending teams looking for versatile skill players. He can outrun most cornerbacks on nine routes, and he's one of the league's best punt returners.
Earlier this week, Tim Weaver of Seahawks on SI strongly suggested that the Seattle Seahawks should make a play for Shaheed ahead of the November NFL trade deadline, though it's unlikely New Orleans will ship him out before the regular season.
"Assuming the Saints are near the bottom of the NFC at the trade deadline and Seattle is at least in the hunt for a playoff spot, Shaheed should be one of the names near the top of their list for potential trade targets," Weaver wrote.
"In addition to a potent element on offense, Shaheed would give the Seahawks arguably the best punt returner in the league. He has totaled 675 yards and two touchdowns over the last three years, earning All-Pro honors at the position for the 2023 NFL season."
Last season, Shaheed totaled 349 receiving yards and three touchdowns in only six games played. He's had a punt return touchdown in each of the last two seasons, and he averages 12.5 yards per punt return in his career.
A lot can change for both teams over the next six months, but it's easy to see why Seattle might want a one-year rental with Shaheed's skillset. But it all depends on what sort of draft compensation the Saints might be able to extract.
