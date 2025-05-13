Seattle Seahawks should call New Orleans Saints about potential trade for burner WR
Going into the 2025 NFL draft, the Seattle Seahawks badly needed to add a few deep threats to help fill out Sam Darnold's arsenal for the coming season. They landed at least two, assuming Tory Horton's knee injury doesn't prevent him from regaining his former top gear. The other is tight end Elijah Arroyo, who gives Seattle's offense the genuine receiving threat at tight end they haven't had in about seven years.
While it's a good start, the Seahawks shouldn't stand pat in this department - especially considering their best vertical target going in may have been Marquez Valdez-Scantling. To take full advantage of Darnold's resplendent deep ball Seattle should be looking to add as many vertical threat weapons as possible. Bonus points if they happen to already know offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak's scheme.
Those factors align in a player who might wind up on the trade block this year. According to Matt Holder at Bleacher Report, Rashid Shaheed of the New Orleans is one of six wide receivers who could get dealt next after George Pickens went from the Pittsburgh Steelers to the Dallas Cowboys.
B/R on Rashid Shaheed as trade bait
"Shaheed has become an explosive weapon for the New Orleans Saints over the last three seasons... Meanwhile, the New Orleans Saints are projected to begin next year’s offseason in a salary cap hole (again) by about $43 million, according to Over the Cap..."
The Saints should also have incentive to sell in the wake of Derek Carr's sudden retirement, leaving New Orleans with what is likely the worst quarterback room in the NFL and a very low ceiling to come with it. Tyler Shough, Spencer Rattler and Jake Haen may all yet develop into something special but for now they should be considered extremely unproven at this level.
Assuming the Saints are near the bottom of the NFC at the trade deadline and Seattle is at least in the hunt for a playoff spot, Shaheed should be one of the names near the top of their list for potential trade targets.
In addition to a potent element on offense, Shaheed would give the Seahawks arguably the best punt returner in the league. He has totaled 675 yards and two touchdowns over the last three years, earning All-Pro honors at the position for the 2023 NFL season. Shaheed also has plenty of experience as a kickoff returner.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Seattle Seahawks earn disappointing grade for aggressive 2025 offseason
Kenneth Walker III lands in disrespectful place in post-draft RB rankings
Mike Macdonald says Seahawks need to find more reps for first-rounder
Massive free agent signing named Seahawks’ most head-scratching move