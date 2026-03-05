Saints Have Every Reason to Reunite With 27-Year-Old Super Bowl Champ

The New Orleans Saints could take a big leap forward next season, but they'll need to hit on a few key free agents.

New Orleans is already $11.6 million over the projected salary cap threshold for next season (via OverTheCap), which is the fourth-worst situation of any team entering the new league year. They'll be able to kick the can down the road by converting some base salaries to signing bonuses, as usual, but they won't likely be shopping at the top of the market.

So the Saints will have to think wisely about where to spend their money, and on Wednesday, they seemingly got a very familiar target to consider for their wide receiver room.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Rashid Shaheed should be on Saints' radar after free agency news

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (22) runs in the first half against the Los Angeles Rams in the 2026 NFC Championship Game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported that wide receiver and special teamer Rasheed Shaheed, who the Saints traded to the eventual Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks in November, was expected to hit the open market next week.

"Rashid Shaheed is said to not be close to an extension with the Seahawks and the expectation is that he now will test the free agent market Monday, per sources," wrote Schefter on X.

The 27-year-old Shaheed is one of the best specialists in the league, and he set off the Seahawks' postseason run with a bang when he returned the opening kick of the Divisional Round matchup with the San Francisco 49ers 95 yards for a touchdown.

But Shaheed also had a much bigger role in the Saints' offense than he did in Seattle's last season, as exemplified by him more than doubling his receiving yards in a Seattle uniform (184) with New Orleans (499) in nine games each.

Teams that didn't make the playoffs the previous season can sometimes have a tough time luring free agents, especially offensive skill players, in free agency. But Shaheed has already spent 3 1/2 seasons in New Orleans, including an All-Pro selection in 2023, so the comfort is there.

Will there be other teams to contend with? Absolutely, since we're talking about a multi-talented player with blinding speed. But the Saints might have a better chance at landing Shaheed for a price they're comfortable with than they would other skill players of his caliber.