Sean Payton becomes first Jordan Brand Coach

BtBoylan

A week after the final two episodes of "The Last Dance" aired on ESPN former Chicago Bulls Superstar Michael Jordan made more headlines but this time on the gridiron.

Saints WR Michael Thomas’ cleats are as well known as his “flex” celebration following big receptions in the Big Easy. The NFL’s leader in receiving yards last season is a Jordan Brand representative and wears the same size shoe as his HC Sean Payton (Size 13). Payton began wearing white and gold Air Jordan 11 Lows (shown below) during the season in 2019 and made a friendly deal with his number one WR.

USATSI_13681074_168388561_lowres
A detail view of the sneakers worn by New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton during a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.© Kim Klement - USA TODAY SPORTS

During Super Bowl week Sean Payton toured Michael Jordan's new invitational golf course, The Grove XXXIII, in Florida. As MJ finished a round of golf he approached Payton, who had never met Jordan before. 

The first thing Jordan said to the longtime HC of the Saints was in recognition of the iconic Jordan Brand shoes. “You’re wearing Jordans on game-day,” Jordan said. “I’m going to make you my first Jordan coach.” Payton, confused at the moment, received an email two weeks later about a deal. “It’s Jumpman right now,” Payton said to Kay Adams this week.

