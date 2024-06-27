Saints Legend To Receive Distinguished Arthur Ashe Courage Award
Saints legend Steve Gleason continues to be an icon and inspiration to many, and he will be presented with a very distinguished award on Thursday, July 11.
Gleason, who just turned 47 in March, will be receiving the Arthur Ashe Award for Courage at this year's ESPYs. This yearly award is presented to individuals who transcend sports. ESPN, who gives out the award, says that "recipients reflect the spirit of Arthur Ashe, possessing strength in the face of adversity, courage in the face of peril and the willingness to stand up for their beliefs no matter what the cost".
Steve Gleason has a special place in the heart of Saints fans, most notably for his role in the 2006 Homecoming game in the Superdome. In 2011, he was diagnosed with ALS, also known as Lou Gherig's disease or the actual medical term of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Gleason was actually awarded a Super Bowl Ring by the Saints in Sep. 2011 and also received a key to the city of New Orleans. In July 2012, the iconic 'Rebirth' statue was unveiled outside the Superdome, which recreated the very emotional and pivotal moment from that game against the Falcons.
Gleason's advocacy for ALS has been strong over the years, and he even was presented with a Congressional Gold Medal on Jan. 15, 2020. He has helped partner and pilot efforts to raise awareness through various means, specifically at Saints football games. Last year's season opener against the Titans with Tim Shaw and the two Falcons game with Tim Green produced strong results that went to the ALS community.
The ESPYS will air live on Thursday, July 11 at 7 p.m. CT on ABC.