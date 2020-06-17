Saints News Network
Mercedes-Benz Superdome has 32 workers with COVID-19, renovations will continue

Dr.C

The Mercedes-Benz Superdome is being transformed inside with significant renovations. The legendary facility is the home of the New Orleans Saints.   In order to meet the demands of the NFL and keep the structure competitive, it is undergoing a 4-year, $450 million renovation project deemed essential by State of Louisiana's Governor, John Bel Edwards.  32 employees working on the structure's renovations have been confirmed positive for the novel coronavirus. The number of subcontractors on the premises may fluctuate each day.  275 workers per day is the average headcount for those on-site for the renovations.  The Louisiana Stadium and Exposition District, which operates the Superdome, released a statement concerning the internal COVID-19 cases with the on-site construction workers. 

Governor Jon Bel Edwards
Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks at Saints practice Monday regarding a $450 million Superdome renovation. LA Governor's Site

“This post-Memorial Day increase is consistent with what 21 other states, not including Louisiana, are experiencing at this stage of the pandemic as they have lifted more restrictions for travel, shopping, and work.”   Louisiana Stadium and Exposition District

In February, before the COVID-19 pandemic hit the New Orleans area, I interviewed Mike Hoss, the ASM Global/LSED (formally SMG) Communications Coordinator. I inquired with Hoss about the impact the pandemic would have on the Superdome’s renovations. 

Jan 14, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, General overall view of the Mercedes-Benz Superdome exterior
Jan 14, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; General overall view of the Mercedes-Benz Superdome exterior, the site of the 2020 CFP National Championship game between the Clemson Tigers and the LSU Tigers. Mandatory Credit: Kirby 

Broadmoor LLC is the prime contractor for the facility's renovations. They confirmed the workers who tested positive for COVID-19 are quarantined away from the site until they recover and can provide evidence of a negative test.

Broadmoor has increased mitigation measures, including mandatory masks, to protect workers who remain on the job. The Superdome project and Broadmoor are not alone. Renovation sites across the United States have seen an increase in positive coronavirus cases. 

The official statement from Broadmoor LLC is here:

“We can confirm that in the last few weeks, 32 of the 275-plus daily workers on the project have tested positive for COVID-19. This post-Memorial Day increase is consistent with what 21 other states, not including Louisiana, are experiencing at this stage of the pandemic as they have lifted more restrictions for travel, shopping, and work.

“After learning of the affected workers, Broadmoor LLC implemented its coronavirus response plan to ensure that those affected workers had been isolated away from the job site. They will require these workers to complete the CDC-compliant protocol and provide Broadmoor LLC evidence of a negative COVID-19 test before being allowed back on the site. We have also increased mitigation measures such as mandatory masks to protect workers who remain on the job.

“From the beginning of this pandemic, we have considered this project essential under Gov. John Bel Edwards’ Executive Proclamation on March 22, 2020. Work has proceeded uninterrupted with mitigation steps that meet or exceed CDC protocols. Broadmoor and Superdome staff continue to work collectively to assure that all workers in the facility adhere to health and safety protocols, which includes access to hand-washing stations, wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) and that all workspaces are cleaned and sanitized daily. In addition, medical technicians administer temperature screenings for all workers who enter the Superdome each day, and Broadmoor has instituted social distancing measures, including staggered starts and breaks.”

