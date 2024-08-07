Tyrann Mathieu Promises Aggressive Saints Team, Playing With An 'Attitude' This Season
The New Orleans Saints are currently in the midst of their training camp, gearing up for their first preseason game next weekend. This game holds significant importance as it will be a crucial test for the team's new strategies and players.
All-Pro safety Tyrann Mathieu, in a recent interview with NFL Network, shared his thoughts on his career, the new Saints offense, and the team's theme for the upcoming season.
Mathieu quickly responded when asked one word to describe what the Saints will be this year. "We're going to have way more attitude this season. I think it's personal, not just for us, I think for our coaches as well...We're going to get back to that old nasty, playing with an attitude."
New Orleans has lost some of its allure and energy after failing to make the playoffs for the past three seasons. Head Coach Dennis Allen has a 16-18 record in his coaching career with the Saints and a 24-46 record overall.
As the team enters its third season, it's clear that this could be a pivotal one. With the contract of the head coach set to end after the 2025 season, New Orleans is banking on a revamped offensive strategy to drive greater success this season.
The Saints hired Klint Kubiak this summer to revitalize an underperforming offense from last season. New Orleans had a 3-6 record in games, which was decided by one score, and had no fourth-quarter comebacks. Quarterback Derek Carr led only one game-winning drive, and this year, the Saints will face more formidable non-divisional opponents.
The Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles, Kansas City Chiefs, Cleveland Browns, Los Angeles Rams, and Green Bay Packers all made the playoffs last year and are on the Saints' schedule this year. New Orleans is expected to have another strong defense this year, with key players like Mathieu, Pro-Bowl linebacker Demario Davis, and a healthy Marshon Lattimore.
Also, newly acquired edge rusher Chase Young is leading the way. Young has impressed during training camp, showcasing the talent that made him the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.
With the offense taking center stage this year, the New Orleans Saints are off to a promising start. Early results in camp look positive, with Mathieu commenting on the challenges the new-look offense presents for opposing defenses. "The scheme that those guys are in fits the players well. Defensively, you have to be really good with your eyes and understand leverage."
Mathieu continued, "Then you have to figure out where (Rashid) Shaheed, where Chris Olave, Alvin Kamara, and Taysom Hill in the formation.........It's so much to look at with a lot of moving pieces."
New Orleans is banking on those moving pieces to help them move up the standings this year. A focused, mistake-free offense coupled with a good, aggressive defense can put the Saints in contention to make the playoffs for the first time since 2020.