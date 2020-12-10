NewsEditorial / OpinionGame DaySNN Krewe+
Week 14: Saints Thursday Injury Report

Two new players were added to the second Week 14 Saints injury report on Thursday.
The Thursday injury report is out for the Saints, as they continue to gear up for Week 14's afternoon kickoff with the Eagles in Philly. The second report has two new players listed on it, while one got an upgrade from Wednesday.

Did Not Practice: Patrick Robinson (hamstring), David Onyemata (illness)

Limited: Malcom Brown (shoulder), Shy Tuttle (wrist), Deonte Harris (neck), Ryan Ramczyk (elbow), Janoris Jenkins (knee), Michael Thomas (ankle), Latavius Murray (knee)

Full: Marcus Davenport (concussion), Ty Montgomery (hamstring)

Brown was upgraded from yesterday's report, while Murray and Onyemata are new additions. Drew Brees was spotted during the open portion of practice to the media, but was wearing a ball cap working off to the side. Both Onyemata and Murray's injury are something to keep an eye on, as New Orleans would greatly miss their presence. As always, we'll get the final outlook on Friday, and then the team will make any necessary and corresponding moves to compensate ahead of the game. 

For the Eagles, Fletcher Cox (neck) was a full participant on Thursday after not practice the day before. Alshon Jeffery (calf) was also full, while Jason Peters (toe) did not practice. Derek Barnett was a new addition to the report, as he was limited with a pelvis injury.

