Week 7 Monday Injury Report: Saints Battered and Bruised Going Into Short Week
Monday's estimated practice report has 17 Saints players on it.
In this story:
The Saints don't have much of a choice but to make a quick turnaround after their disastrous outing against the Bucs on Sunday. With the short week, we get right into the injury report for Week 7. It's an estimated practice report for New Orleans, and there's 17 players on it. That's over 30 percent of the active roster for those keeping score at home.
Week 7 Saints Injury Report - Monday
DID NOT PRACTICE
- Cesar Ruiz (knee)
- Derek Carr (oblique)
- Lucas Patrick (chest)
- Pete Werner (hamstring)
- Rashid Shaheed (knee)
- Chris Olave (concussion)
LIMITED
- Taysom Hill (rib)
- Payton Turner (knee)
- Alvin Kamara (hand)
- Carl Granderson (neck)
- Nathan Shepherd (groin)
- J.T. Gray (calf)
- Alontae Taylor (shoulder)
- Cedrick Wilson Jr. (ankle)
FULL
- Tyrann Mathieu (forearm)
- Willie Gay Jr. (hand)
- Bub Means (hand)
Mathieu suffered a forearm contusion during the game, but should be good to go for Thursday. Shaheed's injury shifted from a hip to a knee and is something to keep tabs on, as well as Olave in the concussion protocol. The Saints are a mess, to say the least, and this injury report only reinforces it.
Published