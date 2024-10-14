Saints News Network

Week 7 Monday Injury Report: Saints Battered and Bruised Going Into Short Week

Monday's estimated practice report has 17 Saints players on it.

John Hendrix

Oct 13, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (22) returns a punt for a touchdown during the second quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images
The Saints don't have much of a choice but to make a quick turnaround after their disastrous outing against the Bucs on Sunday. With the short week, we get right into the injury report for Week 7. It's an estimated practice report for New Orleans, and there's 17 players on it. That's over 30 percent of the active roster for those keeping score at home.

Week 7 Saints Injury Report - Monday

Taysom Hill being upgraded to limited is a step in the right direction
Sep 8, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) looks on against the Carolina Panthers during the pregame at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

DID NOT PRACTICE

  • Cesar Ruiz (knee)
  • Derek Carr (oblique)
  • Lucas Patrick (chest)
  • Pete Werner (hamstring)
  • Rashid Shaheed (knee)
  • Chris Olave (concussion)

LIMITED

  • Taysom Hill (rib)
  • Payton Turner (knee)
  • Alvin Kamara (hand)
  • Carl Granderson (neck)
  • Nathan Shepherd (groin)
  • J.T. Gray (calf)
  • Alontae Taylor (shoulder)
  • Cedrick Wilson Jr. (ankle)

FULL

  • Tyrann Mathieu (forearm)
  • Willie Gay Jr. (hand)
  • Bub Means (hand)

Mathieu suffered a forearm contusion during the game, but should be good to go for Thursday. Shaheed's injury shifted from a hip to a knee and is something to keep tabs on, as well as Olave in the concussion protocol. The Saints are a mess, to say the least, and this injury report only reinforces it.

John Hendrix
JOHN HENDRIX

I officially started covering the New Orleans Saints & other NFL topics in 2011.

