Week 9: Saints Wednesday Injury Report

The first Saints injury report has dropped for Week 9's Sunday Night Football clash with the Bucs, which has seven players listed on it. Here's how it shapes out for Wednesday.

Did Not Practice: Justin Hardee (groin), Sheldon Rankins (knee)

Limited: Drew Brees (right shoulder), Alvin Kamara (foot), Marquez Callaway (ankle), Michael Thomas (ankle/hamstring)

Full: Nick Easton (concussion)

From the portion of practice open to the media, all three receivers (Thomas, Callaway, and Emmanuel Sanders) were present. Kamara is reportedly dealing with a bone bruise in his foot according to Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football, but it is not considered serious.

Getting several key players back will be crucial for this weekend, and each of their statuses will be monitored as the week progresses. Rankins is likely to miss several weeks due to a MCL injury suffered against the Bears, so look for Malcolm Roach and Shy Tuttle to both get the nod in his place.