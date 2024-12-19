Why Spencer Rattler Should Start At Quarterback For The Saints In Their Remaining Three Games
New Orleans Saints interim head coach Darren Rizzi was initially noncommittal early in the week when asked who will be the team's starting quarterback in Week 16 against the Green Bay Packers.
Rizzi was asked about the situation after Sunday's 20-19 loss to Washington. He had also repeated on Monday that he will wait until later this week to make an official announcement on the starter.
Starting QB Derek Carr fractured his left hand late in a Week 14 win against the Giants. He sat out last week's loss to Washington, yet has not yet been officially ruled out to face the Packers.
In an interview with Mike Hoss and WWL on Wednesday, Saints GM Mickey Loomis stated that Carr 'wants to play, and when he can, he will.' Jake Haener started in place of Carr against Washington but was replaced by Spencer Rattler in the second half. Rattler started three games that Carr had missed earlier this season with an oblique injury.
The 5-9 Saints have only one scenario remaining to make the playoffs. New Orleans must win each of their remaining three games. Additionally, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers AND Atlanta Falcons must both lose all of their three games remaining.
Both Rizzi and Loomis indicated that the Saints will likely go back to Carr. But....they shouldn't.
The Saints Should Start Spencer Rattler For The Remainder Of This Season
A fifth-round choice in this spring's draft out of South Carolina, Rattler surprisingly got the start when Carr missed three games earlier this year. He completed 59 of 99 throws (59.6%) for 571 yards with one touchdown pass and two interceptions.
In Rattler's three starts, the Saints averaged only 9.5 offensive points as the rookie was also sacked an eye-popping 14 times. However, it must also be noted that New Orleans was starting practice squad players or recently signed journeyman free agents at all three interior offensive line spots.
Rattler was also without Chris Olave and Taysom Hill for two of those starts and lost Rashid Shaheed early in a third. Similarly, whoever starts at quarterback for New Orleans against Green Bay must deal with the same type of issues.
Hill and Shaheed are out for the rest of the year. Olave is also highly unlikely to return this season because of concussions. The Saints have their starting five offensive line back, but you wouldn't know it by their abysmal blocking the last two weeks.
Even rookie WR Bub Means, who Rattler threw his first career touchdown to against Tampa Bay, remains on injured reserve. Additionally, RB Alvin Kamara (groin) seems highly unlikely to play in what is sure to be frigid weather in Green Bay.
So, Why Not Carr?
Starting Rattler or Haener against Green Bay wouldn't be to punish either young man. Simply put, even an injured Derek Carr gives the Saints their best chance to win. This is especially so with a shorthanded squad because of his experience.
However, this question also must be asked: What is there to prove with Carr?
The Saints only have one remaining scenario for a playoff spot. They must win their remaining three games while also having both Tampa Bay and Atlanta lose their last three contests.
The chances that New Orleans makes the postseason is listed at less than 1%. If either Tampa Bay or Atlanta win on Sunday, then the Saints will be officially eliminated before even taking the field against a heavily favored 10-4 Green Bay team on Monday night.
Does this mean that New Orleans should ''tank'' the rest of their games? Of course not. But, there is also zero logic in the Saints taking any unnecessary chances with injured players like Carr, Olave, or Kamara when there is no playoff spot at stake.
On top of that, New Orleans knows exactly what they have in Derek Carr -- for better or worse. Therefore, it makes far more sense for the Saints to see what they have by giving bigger roles to some of their younger players. Even in a situation where the team is already vastly overmatched against a playoff contender like the Packers.
So, Why Rattler Over Haener?
Jake Haener has been the number two quarterback all season. When Carr missed three games earlier this season with an oblique injury, Rattler was elevated over Haener from the emergency third quarterback spot.
Haener got his first career start against Washington last week. His most impressive play was a hot read throw to Kamara that resulted in a 29-yard gain. Altogether, he completed just 4 of 10 passes for 49 yards and an interception. He also showed little pocket awareness in getting sacked three times.
Mercifully, Haener was benched at halftime in favor of Rattler with the Saints trailing 17-0. Haener has also made a few game appearances in relief of both Rattler and Carr. Collectively, he has completed only 46.2% of his 39 throws for 226 yards with a touchdown, an interception, and 6 sacks.
Rattler's statistics weren't impressive against Washington either. Overall, he was 10 of 21 for 135 yards with a touchdown. Yet, he moved the team well and was able to put points on the board. On the final drive of the game, with tremendous help from RB Kendre Miller on the ground, Rattler completed 5 of his 7 passes for 28 yards and the touchdown that put the Saints in position to win or tie the game with no time left.
The differences between Rattler and Haener were also abundantly clear. Rattler is the far more physically gifted athlete and has tremendous arm talent. Both quarterbacks have a concerning lack of pocket awareness. However, Haener's decision-making and processing skills are not that far ahead of Rattler's, if any at all.
It also may be important to note that this year's offensive coaching staff is different than the one that was in place last year. This year's staff, headed by offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, were the ones that identified Rattler as a draft target. Again, that's not to disparage Haener, but Kubiak and his staff obviously saw traits in Rattler that they believed would be a fit for the offensive system that they want to run.
Darren Rizzi, Kubiak, and the others on staff are coaching for potential spots with the Saints next year. They are being evaluated by the front office and ownership, as are the players on the team.
The Saints know exactly what they have in Derek Carr. Spencer Rattler may or may not have a legitimate NFL future. Even with a decimated offense, New Orleans can potentially gain more from in-game evaluation of Rattler down the stretch than by inserting an injured Carr back into the lineup.