Saints X-Factors in the NFC Wildcard Game

The New Orleans Saints host the Minnesota Vikings this Sunday afternoon in the second of the NFC’s wild card round playoff matchups. Despite being tied for the conference’s best record at 13-3, New Orleans is the third seed because of the tiebreaker format. The Saints are still a prohibitive Super Bowl favorite and come into the postseason with the league’s most balanced team.

Both New Orleans and the 10-6 Vikings have elite talent on both sides of the ball along with playoff experience. NFL playoff games are often won by key contributions from players who aren’t household names. Here are a few Saints role players who could play a major factor in the outcome of Sunday’s postseason showdown.

Tre'Quan Smith, Wide Receiver

Dec 8, 2019; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith (10) escapes a tackle attempt of San Francisco 49ers middle linebacker Fred Warner (54) on a touchdown during the fourth quarter at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans passing game revolves around the skills of legendary quarterback Drew Brees and the abilities of Michael Thomas, the NFL’s most productive receiver. Thomas set a new single season NFL record with 149 receptions for a league high 1,725 yards. Running back Alvin Kamara and tight end Jared Cook are among the best receivers at their respective positions, giving Brees a productive trio to distribute the football. Smith, the second-year wideout, has been carving out a bigger role in the offense in the last few games.

A second-round pick in 2018, Smith looked like he was on his way to a breakout campaign early this season. An ankle injury suffered in Week Two plagued him through most of the year though, limiting him to just 18 catches for 234 yards. Three of Smith’s 5 touchdown receptions this season have come in the last four games, however, and his five catches last week against the Panthers led the team.

The Vikings possess a talented and opportunistic secondary. Few teams have been able to contain Michael Thomas, but they may count on Smith to make plays in a key moment for the New Orleans passing game.

Andrus Peat, Guard

Jan 13, 2019; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints offensive guard Andrus Peat (75) lines up against the Philadelphia Eagles during the third quarter of a NFC Divisional playoff football game at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

Peat returned to the lineup against Carolina after missing six games with a broken arm. Nick Easton played well in place of Peat, but the Saints offensive line is at its best with their 2015 first-round pick on the field. Peat, along with right guard Larry Warford and rookie center Erik McCoy, give Brees a clean interior pass pocket. Minnesota has a trio of big bodied defensive tackles in Linval Joseph, Jaleel Johnson, and Shamar Stephen to challenge them.

Peat and his line mates also have a daunting challenge as run blockers for Alvin Kamara and Latavius Murray. New Orleans prefers to run inside, and Murray and Kamara are both effective cutback runners. The Saints line must be able to both control the initial point of attack and open cutback lanes for their talented backs to maintain offensive balance.

Janoris Jenkins, Cornerback

Dec 22, 2019; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans wide receiver Kalif Raymond (14) lays on the field after being hit by New Orleans Saints cornerback Janoris Jenkins (20) and fumbling the ball on a play during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports



Jenkins was picked up off waivers from the New York Giants less than three weeks ago. The talent of the eight year pro has never been in question. Jenkins has 8 career defensive touchdowns and 23 career interceptions, including five picks this season. They brought in him to bolster a secondary that slumped through November and early into December. Marshon Lattimore is one of the top cornerbacks in the league. He has contained some of the NFL’s best wideouts and has been at the top of his game this season. Fellow corner Eli Apple has had some struggles down the stretch after a terrific start to the year. Apple is also dealing with an ankle injury that kept him out of the season finale and puts his status on Sunday in doubt.

Jenkins received significant playing time in last week’s win over the Carolina Panthers with Apple sidelined and will once again play a big role on Sunday. The Vikings have two star receivers Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs that have given New Orleans fits in the past. Both players have multiple 1,000 yard seasons to their credit, and although Thielen was hampered by injury earlier in the year, he is back at full strength. Jenkins, Lattimore, and the rest of the New Orleans defensive backs need to hold up in coverage to allow their pass rush to pressure Minnesota quarterback Kirk Cousins.

P.J. Williams, Defensive Back

Jan 14, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Michael Floyd (18) cannot catch a pass against New Orleans Saints cornerback P.J. Williams (26) in the first half of the NFC Divisional Playoff football game at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports



Williams moved to free safety last week against Carolina to replace the injured Marcus Williams. It was the first time he had played the position as a pro. He responded well in the spot, showing good route recognition and eliminating big plays over the top.

P.J. Williams has been a coverage liability as a cornerback at times, but has been a playmaker around the ball and is one of the most reliable tacklers in the secondary. He will be a key figure in a Saints secondary hoping to control not only Diggs and Thielen but talented Minnesota tight ends Kyle Rudolph and Irv Smith Jr. as well.



Marcus Williams, Safety

Jan 14, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; New Orleans Saints free safety Marcus Williams (43) intercepts a pass intended for Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) in the fourth quarter of the NFC Divisional Playoff football game at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

One can forgive New Orleans Saints fans if they are sick of hearing the name Stefon Diggs or Saints safety Marcus Williams by the time the game kicks off on Sunday. Those two names, of course, are synonymous with one of the most painful plays in New Orleans Saints history. All eyes will be on the third year free safety on every pass play, especially if it’s a close game down the stretch. Williams has played well in coverage this season and leads New Orleans with 4 interceptions.

He has continued to exhibit poor tackling in crucial moments though, both in technique and positioning, and is also recovering from a groin injury. Williams will be tested often against Minnesota. How he responds will be the difference between the Saints defense being able to eliminate the big play or whether they wind up in an offensive shootout for their playoff lives.