Several former Saints end up on XFL Rosters

John Hendrix

The XFL released all 52-man rosters for their eight teams on Monday, which has some New Orleans Saints players fans may remember. Here's a list of who wound up on some of the teams.

Dallas Renegades: Hau'oli Kikaha, Tomasi Laulille
Kikaha was a former second-round draft pick of New Orleans in 2015. ACL injuries mainly derailed his career, as he appeared in 27 games from 2015-2017 before getting cut prior to the 2018 season.

DC Defenders: Simmie Cobbs, Tavaris Barnes, Jay Bromley
Barnes appeared in 13 games for the Saints in 2015, while Bromley appeared in two in 2018. Cobbs was a strong training camp and preseason favorite last year, but could not crack the final roster.

Houston Roughnecks: Trae Elston
Elston was a priority undrafted rookie free agent the Saints landed following the 2016 NFL Draft, but did not appear in any games. He reunited with the team via the practice squad last season, but was on it for less than a month.

Los Angeles Wildcats: DuJuan Harris
Harris was on the practice squad in 2015.

New York Guardians: Darius Victor, Avery Young, Jake Powell
Victor was a fan favorite throughout training camp and the preseason in 2017, but did not make the team. Young spent his first professional season on the non-football injury list in 2016, and was released at the end of February in 2017.

Seattle Dragons: Garrett Hartley
All Saints fans know who Garrett Hartley is, as he was instrumental in helping New Orleans win a Super Bowl in 2009. After five years with the Saints (2008-2013), Hartley tried to latch on with the Browns and Steelers, but it never panned out. It would take nearly five years, but his workout videos on social media have finally paid off.

Tampa Bay Vipers: Seantavius Jones, Andrew Tiller
Tiller was originally a sixth-round draft pick of the Saints in 2012, and bounced around several different teams after being released by New Orleans in August 2013. Tiller saw a brief reunion with the Saints in January 2018 on a reserve/future deal, but was released on September 1, 2018.

The XFL will begin their season on Saturday, February 8 at 1 p.m. CT on ABC, which is sure to draw a lot of football fans to help fill the void left by the NFL. With Vince McMahon's backing and a more simplified rule approach, it would appear that it would outlast the AAF. The first game sees the DC Defenders hosting the Seattle Dragons as part of a double-header on ABC, while the second game features the Houston Roughnecks taking on the Los Angeles Wildcats on FOX at 4 p.m. CT.

 

