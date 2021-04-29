NewsEditorial / OpinionGame DaySNN Krewe+NFL DraftPodcastsVideosSI.com
2021 NFL Draft: How to Watch and Keep Up with the Saints

Thursday kicks off the 86th Annual NFL Draft, and here's how you can keep up with all the action and what to watch for when it comes to the Saints.
Author:
Publish date:

NFL Draft Day is here, and we finally get to see where all of the top collegiate prospects land in the first round on Thursday evening. 32 picks will be made, as this year's festivities will be held in Cleveland, Ohio. This is the 86th annual event. Here's an overview of what to expect over the next few days.

  • Round 1: Thursday, April 29th at 7 p.m. CT
  • Rounds 2-3: Friday, April 30th at 6 p.m. CT
  • Rounds 4-7: Saturday, May 1st at 11 a.m. CT

How to Watch: NFL Network, ABC, ESPN and ESPN Deportes

How to Stream: fuboTV, NFL Network App

How to Listen: ESPN Radio, Sirius XM NFL Radio, Westwood One

Draft-A-Thon Streaming: NFL.com, Facebook, YouTube, Twitch Prime, Twitter, Yahoo Sports

During the 2021 NFL Draft, join players, teams, and fans from around the country in the NFL Draft-A-Thon, a two-day livestream and virtual fundraiser focusing on real issues facing our hardest hit communities today. Streaming Thursday, April 29 – Friday, April 30.

Keeping Up with the Saints

For New Orleans, they have eight total draft picks entering Thursday night, and select 28th overall in the first round. Be sure to check out how they've drafted in Round One under Sean Payton, as well as a brief look of their pick trading history. Here's the full list of selections they have.

  • Round One, 28th Overall
  • Round Two, 60th Overall
  • Round Three, 98th Overall
  • Round Three, 105th Overall
  • Round Four, 133rd Overall
  • Round Six, 218th Overall
  • Round Seven, 229th Overall
  • Round Seven, 255th Overall

Team LinksSaints Draft CentralTeam Draft Tracker 

Saints Social Media Accounts: Twitter | Instagram | Snapchat

Saints News Network Coverage: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | NFL Draft Hub

Round One - What to Look For

We could see the Saints active in the trade department, and it wouldn't be a shock. The hottest name associated with New Orleans has been Virginia Tech's Caleb Farley. The need is there for the team, as they have holes at cornerback and linebacker. You could also see the need for a wide receiver and defensive tackle, but that could be addressed on Day 2 with one of the three current picks between Rounds 2-3. There are some favorite targets the Saints News Network looked at trading up for, if the price is right and prospect is available. Here's some others worth considering.

