Our final mock draft for the Saints shows them addressing many positions of need, while giving some food for thought for others.

We're just one day away from go time. The NFL Draft kicks off on Thursday evening, and the whole city of New Orleans will be on watch between the Saints drafting and the Pelicans hosting the Suns in Game 6 at the Smoothie King Center. The Dennis Allen regime officially goes under a microscope, as the team's front office looks to help fill in parts to their roster to continue competing.

Every year, it feels like we get an overload on mock drafts. It does pass the time, and also creates some interesting debates and thoughts related to each team's needs. Here's our final one for the Saints, which will span all of their selections in each round. If you haven't checked out our previous ones, be sure to before proceeding.

Mar 4, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Northern Iowa offensive lineman Trevor Penning (OL38) runs the 40-yard dash during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Round 1, 16th Overall - Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa

Previous Selection: Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama

It's hard seeing Jameson Williams falling now after him getting a good report on his rehab progress He was off the board before the Saints picked in this simulation, going to the Eagles the pick before. What we need to keep in mind here is that the Chargers are right behind the Saints, and if New Orleans doesn't address their offensive line at 16th, then Los Angeles will likely do it with the very next pick.

Grabbing Trevor Penning will pay off in a big way. In my first mock, I definitely thought he could slide at 19, but it doesn't seem realistic now. Again, he's a super physical player who excels in run-blocking. There's certainly some concerns with pass protection, but good coaching will fix any shortcomings. New Orleans won't be disappointed here.

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Chris Olave (2) scores a touchdown past Indiana Hoosiers defensive back Devon Matthews (1) during the NCAA football game at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind. on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. Ohio State won 54-7. Ohio State Buckeyes At Indiana Hoosiers

Round 1, 19th Overall - Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State

Previous Selection: Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State

The Saints are going to get a wide receiver in this draft, but the question has to be where. Chris Olave might be the best route-runner in this draft, and although he may not be the best wide receiver in it, he's someone who will bolster any offense. There's a lot to praises for the way he plays, and he'd be an instant favorite for Jameis Winston.

Michael Thomas will be back, and essentially having Olave in the slot with Marquez Callaway on the outside would be the vision here. Naturally, that can change, but Olave is a playmaker, and there's going to be things you see him do on the next level that will leave you in awe.

Cincinnati Bearcats wide receiver Alec Pierce (12) catches a touchdown pass as Southern Methodist Mustangs safety Bryce McMorris (7) defends in the second half of the NCAA football game on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati. Southern Methodist Mustangs At Cincinnati Bearcats 23

Round 2, 49th Overall - Alec Pierce, WR, Cincinnati

Previous Selection: Darian Kinnard, OL, Kentucky

I'm a huge fan of doubling up on wide receivers, especially to push the current depth chart. Alec Pierce is one of my favorite receivers in this draft. His potential is great, and when you look back at some of the catches he made at Cincinnati, you see times where he bailed out Desmond Ridder. He's made it a point to show that he's more than a vertical threat, and his upside in the right offense is tremendous.

The only issue with Pierce is that he's likely not going to be around by the time the Saints pick at No. 49. Pierce had breakfast with the Saints at his Pro Day, and the buzz I've heard is that the Colts, Packers, and Bears have all shown a strong interest in him. It worked here, but probably won't on Friday. Expect him to go early on Day 2. If the Saints miss out on Pierce, they could look at someone like SMU's Danny Gray, Western Michigan's Skyy Moore, or NDSU's Christian Watson.

Feb 2, 2022; Mobile, AL, USA; National squad linebacker Troy Andersen of Montana State (45) talks with National squad linebacker Sterling Weatherford of Miami (OH) (12) during National team practice for the 2022 Senior Bowl at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Round 3, 98th Overall - Troy Andersen, LB, Montana State

Previous Selection: Troy Andersen, LB, Montana State

Linebacker is more of a luxury pick over necessity. Demario Davis and Pete Werner are going to be the guys anchoring the linebacker spot this season, and the depth behind them is where things get a little cloudy. Do you take a potential replacement for Davis to start training while getting some strong depth? That may not be a question the Saints have to answer right now, but Troy Andersen checks a lot of boxes.

He's a former running back, and as we've highlighted recently, there's good sideline-to-sideline speed he has that is coveted to keep up with plays in the flats and such. He just doesn't quit, and he has the potential to anchor a defense for years. Between him and Brian Asamoah, they are two of my favorite linebackers in this draft.

Dec 19, 2020; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers wide receiver Anthony Gould (15) is unable to make a catch while being defended by Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Chase Lucas (24) during the first half at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Round 4, 120th Overall - Chase Lucas, CB, Arizona State

You really can't have too many corners in the the league, and the Saints have room to address this spot. I've heard that players like Ken Crawley could return to the squad after the draft process plays out, and the big trio of Marshon Lattimore, Paulson Adebo, and Bradley Roby are more than formidable to roll into 2022. There's certainly potential for the fourth spot, but nothing written in stone for the depth chart past those three.

Enter Chase Lucas, who can be inserted into virtually any defense. He could play in the slot or outside, but the outside is where he should be on the next level. His football IQ is on display, doing well in both man and zone coverage. The only real concerns for him on the next level is the speed aspect and that he also just turned 25 in March.

Michigan running back Hassan Haskins (25) runs against Georgia defensive back Lewis Cine (16) during the second half of the Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021.

Round 5, 161st Overall - Hassan Haskins, RB, Michigan

Running back is an area the Saints need to look at addressing, simply because the depth behind Alvin Kamara is a little concerning. Mark Ingram is still going to be the featured backup, but he's obviously not as young as he used to be. New Orleans could end up addressing the need by getting another power guy or someone who has similar skillsets to Kamara.

Haskins has dealt with an ankle injury that's made his stock fall, and he's more of an early down back in offenses. Running between the tackles and short-yardage will be key elements to his game, and it's something the Saints can use.

Oct 23, 2021; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears safety Elijah Hicks (3) intercepts the football during the fourth quarter against Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Daniel Arias (6) at FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

Round 6, 194th Overall - Elijah Hicks, S, California

Safety is another one of those positions that do need to get addressed by the Saints. Right now, the team is rolling into the new season with Marcus Maye and P.J. Williams as their potential starters. Maye could face a suspension to start the season, but that remains to be seen. C.J. Gardner-Johnson handles slot duties, while Daniel Sorensen will be a key special teams presence to fill in the Jeff Heath role from last season. That leaves J.T. Gray, who is their ace special-teamer.

Hicks brings strengths of hitting and tackling to the table and will excel more in run coverage. He ended up quarterbacking the defense at Cal, where his instincts and smarts were on display. He'll have to make it on special teams to latch onto the roster, but would be a nice depth piece given how the other players' situations will play out.

