Saints Draft: Potential Day Three Offensive Targets
Day three of the NFL Draft could bring a wide receiver and other offensive prospects to the table for the Saints.
The Saints wrap up the final day of the NFL draft with four picks at their disposal. Whether they use them all or not remains to be seen, and after addressing some of their defensive needs, they certainly could turn to offense from here on out. Here's a look at some potential targets that could be on the radar for them.
Day Three Picks: Round Four, 133rd Overall; Round Six, 218th Overall; Round Seven, 229th Overall; Round Seven, 255th Overall
Day Three Targets
- Tylan Wallace, WR, Oklahoma State - It was surprising not to see his name called on Day 2, and he's now going to be a good value for anyone who drafts him on Saturday. He dealt with an ACL injury in 2019, but rebounded nicely in 2020. He's someone who could affect several different levels in the passing game.
- Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, USC - St. Brown is a very strong route-runner, probably one of the better ones of any receiver. The NFL comparison for him is Keelan Cole. He could be used used on the outside or inside, but won't be a huge vertical threat for a team. The combination of strong hands, route tree, and physicality make him a smart add.
- Sage Surratt, WR, Wake Forest - If you can get over the 40-yard speed from his Pro Day (4.69 and 4.66) and the shoulder surgery he had from a 2019 injury, then Surratt would be someone to keep an eye on. He has good hands and balance. He's one of those who won't burn you, but has a mold that could be used in blocking for the Saints while being able to catch some balls.
- James Hudson, OT, Cincinatti - As I alluded to in my mock draft, Hudson is intriguing, having some traits to his game to be very successful at the next level. Hudson could convert to the interior to start his career out and provide some depth at guard. He has major potential as a future staple at left tackle.
- Stone Forsythe, OT, Florida - AllGators says Forsythe absolutely meets the criteria of the modern-day offensive tackle, calling attention to him fitting a team that is more pass-happy. He has mammoth size at 6-foot-8, 307 pounds. He might not be the most agile in space, something the Saints covet, but he will put in some work for whatever team gets him..
- Brevin Jordan, TE, Miami - Jordan is a very interesting player. There's times he looks like a wide receiver. He doesn't have the best speed after the catch, but runs strong routes that help create major separation. He'd need some work as a blocker.
- Kenny Yeboah, TE, Ole Miss - He'd be someone to keep an eye on in the 6th Round, maybe falling to the final one. He's a good blocker, someone the Saints could use in the run game. He'll have to get better at catching, but he is a solid prospect.
- Ian Book, QB, Notre Dame - New Orleans may or may not wind up with a quarterback in this draft, but Book seems like one they've been intrigued with. In early April, Mike Detillier said Sean Payton likes him a good bit.