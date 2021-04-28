Why Jamin Davis Will Be a Stud Linebacker for the Saints

Jamin Davis has the talent and intangibles you want to become a stud linebacker for the New Orleans Saints for years to come.

Nov 28, 2020; Gainesville, FL, USA; Kentucky Wildcats linebacker Jamin Davis (44) comes up with a fumbled ball during a football game against the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla. Nov. 28, 2020. Mandatory Credit: Brad McClenny-USA TODAY NETWORK

Davis is bright, smooth, instinctive, and has a great defensive name, JAMIN!!! Stay put, and it instantly becomes the Davis Brothers Show in the Saints linebacking corps in 2021.

Who knows, one day, he could become Demario's heir in New Orleans.

Mike Detillier told Bob Rose and myself on the Bayou Blitz that Davis would be an great draft selection if the Saints remain at No. 28. He was concerned about Davis' lack of production early in his tenure at Kentucky.

Keeping the 28th overall selection in the 2021 NFL Draft could be a goldmine for New Orleans. Especially if teams panic and overdraft a player or if trades disrupt the flow of the draft, No. 28 could turn into a sweet spot.

The draft is deep with receivers, and chasing one would not be a wise move. Loomis and Payton need to retool. I believe the goal is to find an athlete with rare qualities that will be an immediate starter.

How would a 6-4 and 234-pound tackling machine at linebacker suit the Black and Gold? His muscular frame gives way to blazing speed at 4.37 and 4.41 seconds in the 40. Better yet, he broad jumps 11-feet and skies in the air with a 42-inch vertical leap.

He was the 3rd-leading tackler (102) in the SEC - many consider it the most difficult collegiate conference in football. Jamin jammed receivers in coverage with three interceptions and two passes defended. His presence alongside Demario Davis would neutralize match-up problems with larger running backs, tight ends, and wide receivers.

New Orleans is projected to be aggressive and make a trade to acquire a cornerback. Early reports have the Saints targeting CB Caleb Farley. However, his two back surgeries have become the issue for the young corner.

The Saints have the No. 28 pick in tomorrow's 2021 NFL Draft. Don't expect them to sit and wait.

