$1-Million Dollars in Fines for a Fine German Suplex

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On Tuesday, the New Orleans Saints and Dallas Cowboys held a joint scrimmage at the Pokes training camp facility in Oxnard, California. Things got pretty chippy immediately with both teams pushing and shoving after players.

The pièce de résistance though, was one that has captured the Internet. Give credit to New Orleans.Football for recording what has become an absolute sensation. Even wrestling groups on X and Facebook have been pushing the video out to their readers when Saints wide receiver Brock Rechsteiner brought his family background to the forefront, using a move his father, a professional wrestler, Scott Steiner, or Big Poppa Pup, would have been proud of.

Brock Rechsteiner, son of Scott Steiner, hits a German Suplex during the Cowboys and Saints joint practice today.



(🎥: @nofnetwork) pic.twitter.com/lZtqAS6D9M — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) August 18, 2026

Today, the NFL decided enough was enough, and fined both the Saints and Cowboys $500,000 apiece for what we counted as six fights over the span of a nearly two hour practice session.

We are not here to lay blame.

Okay, yes we are.

Suffice it to say the Saints didn't have the same fisticuffs against Jacksonville last week when the Jaguars came to New Orleans, nor did the Rams and Saints brawl when they held their joint practice today at the Rams' camp.

Nope. Not one scuffle. Not one tussle. No skirmishes were scored by teams on either side: the Rams or the Saints, or the Jags and the Who Dats.

One Common Denominator on Tuesday

Saints head coach Kellen Moore was kind enough to call what happened against the Pokes as "non football" activities.

Call it what it is: a Dallas Cowboy team trying to find its identity and failing to do just that. Dallas head coach Brian Schottenheimer called the practice "a little chippy" saying it was "not the way we like to do business." At the same time, Marty's boy joked "Right now, I'm in charge of fight club."

While admitting to wanting his team to play "on the edge without going over the edge," Schottenheimer also said, "We're certainly not going to take [expletive] from anybody,"

Football = Violence

Football is, no doubt, a game that has people hitting, shoving, tackling, smacking, and grabbing for sixty minutes. It is not meant for the faint hearted. The men that play in the NFL endure collisions that would knock people like me into next week or further. It is a sport built on violence.

That is what attracts people to it. While graceful at times and downright speedy, what is most attractive to fans is football's savagery.

However, it is a controlled violence. One that gets close to that line, but isn't supposed to cross it.

On Tuesday, the Cowboys didn't cross the line. They blew through it, wanting to "find that edge" that Schottenheimer spoke of.

The hope is that between now and Friday, August 28th, this Cowboy squad will have figured out where that line is and how not to blow it to smithereens.

Saints Mailbag

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