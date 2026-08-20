2nd Year LB Reacts to Cowboy Kerfuffles and the Rams Joint Practice Thursday

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As part of Kellen Moore's first draft class, Danny Stutsman was a specific target of the Saints in 2025. The first of two choices for New Orleans in the fourth round, the Oklahoma linebacker was gobbled up quickly as the 112th overall pick. The high-energy Sooner was known for his extremely high football IQ, his leadership skills and being a downright physical tackler in college, someone who would need to be around if Demario Davis exited the scene.

Gotta Have Your Teammates' Backs

Now the second year player is finding himself in a golden position to get more and more playing time with the squad. At yesterday's slug-fest of a practice with the Cowboys, Stutsman was part of the group standing up for his teammates during the half-dozen scuffles, something he thinks will bring the team closer together.

"There's talk around the dinner table afterwards," Stutsman said when asked if his teammates spoke about the chippiness of Tuesday's efforts. "It definitely brings the team together a little bit. Obviously, you want to avoid stuff like that, but, when someone else is going after one of your guys and your teammates, you have to defend them. I think it shows the character of who we are as a team, that we support each other, that we've got everyone's back."

Quick Change for Saints

There was a last minute uniform change for New Orleans, as the Cowboys' offense was dressed in white. So were the Saints. So, a quick change to uniforms that happened to be sitting around was in order for the visitors. Stutsman's number wasn't available, so he donned an extra, extra large offensive lineman's jersey.

"That was interesting," the Sooner alum recounted. "Between, Pete (Werner), Kaden (Elliss), and me, (Stutsman wore #67, Werner #89, Elliss #71), we were like the real Dome patrol out there. It was funny. At the end of the day, it's another great memory, another great story you can talk about."

Stutsman Feels D Pointed in Right Direction

Post-practice with the Cowboys, Stutsman reflected on the experience.

"We played the #1 offense with the Cowboys," Stutsman shared, "and now a really talented Ram squad (on Thursday), those are great opportunities for our defense likes us (who) are trying to prove to everyone that we can really play a high level of ball. Every opportunity we have to go up against teams (like that), we make the most of it. We're going out there, playing our brand of football. Just go out there and play."



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