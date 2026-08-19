Tyler Shough Stays Hot, Saints-Cowboys Joint Practice Erupts into Chaos
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The New Orleans Saints held a joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys in Oxnard, California, ahead of their upcoming preseason matchup on Tuesday.
The practice gave both teams a chance to evaluate their rosters in a competitive setting, especially with most starters expected to see limited action during the preseason.
New Orleans traveled to the Los Angeles area for training camp ahead of its preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams. Before turning its attention to the Rams, the Saints met with the Cowboys at River Ridge Playing Fields, where Dallas is holding training camp.
The Saints are scheduled to hold a joint practice with the Rams on Thursday before the teams meet in a preseason game Saturday.
New Orleans and Dallas will face each other again in Week 3 of the preseason at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28.
Here are some takeaways from the joint practice.
Shough Chuckin' It
Tyler Shough was on fire again, throwing multiple touchdown passes to wide receiver Chris Olave and tight end Noah Fant, with just one interception off of Cowboys safety Jalen Thompson.
NewOrleans.Football's Nick Underhill said Shough completed 81.8% of his passes, including two throws that traveled more than 20 yards downfield. Olave was difficult to cover throughout.
Shough also threw multiple touchdown passes last week in the Saints’ joint practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars. It seems like he is finding a groove at the right time.
Saints D Makes a Statement
Dak Prescott was not at his best, throwing to the wrong colored jersey today.
Multiple Fights Break Out
While the Cowboys and Saints have more storied rivalries, they remain competitors, and both fan bases want to see their teams get the better of each other. Maybe not literally, though some fans might enjoy that, too.
They got their wish, as multiple fights broke out and quickly spread across social media.
It was perfectly summed up by a tweet from Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football:
"Another fight. This is absolutely out of control.”
However, the one that has made the rounds was when Saints wide receiver Brock Rechsteiner performed a German Suplex on Cowboys safety Jalen Thompson.
It should come naturally for Rechsteiner as he is the son of pro wrestling legend Scott Steiner.
Injury Report
Several players left practice early, most notably running back Alvin Kamara and cornerback Quincy Riley. Moore later said Kamara was dealing with a knee issue and Riley had a groin issue. The severity of the injuries is unknown.
Wide receiver Ronnie Bell was carted off the practice field because of a heat-related issue.
Olave was checked by trainers after taking a hit while making a catch, but he stayed on the sideline for the remainder of practice. He returned late in the session for the final team-drill sequence, which took place in the red zone.
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A New Orleans native, Grant covers the New Orleans Saints for On SI. He returned to the Big Easy after serving as the lead beat reporter for North Carolina Tar Heels On SI. After graduating from LSU in 2023, he covered the local prep sports scene for Crescent City Sports and wrote columns on the Saints on the site as well. He began his sports reporting career with WGNO in 2022, serving as a stringer for its award-winning high school football show, Friday Night Lights, while attending LSU. When he is not writing about the Black and Gold, he also contributes LSU coverage to TigerBait and FanSided’s Death Valley Voice.Follow ChachereGrant